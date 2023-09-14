Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Tickets on sale for new Day by Day Shelter fundraiser

Jocelyn Nunez, Special to The Advance-Titan
September 14, 2023
Photo: Advance-Titan — The Day by Day Shelter is located at 420 Ceape Ave. In Oshkosh.

The Day by Day Shelter is holding its first fundraiser event in nearly 5 years – Streets of Hope. The inaugural Streets of Hope fundraiser will take place indoors at Becket’s Center Atrium from 6-11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.streetsofhope.art and all proceeds benefit Day by Day Shelter.

Streets of Hope will be an immersive and interactive arts fundraiser that will connect to the heart of street culture. Street culture is revered as a birthplace of art and creativity, yet many shelter guests suffer the emotional stigma of their authentic experiences on the streets. The fundraiser aims to honor the creativity that rises from street culture in a way that highlights resilience, vitality and diversity. Streets of Hope will be a night of appreciation of street culture.

Day by Day Shelter overcame enormous obstacles to expand and build a new shelter that meets the needs of the growing organization and the Oshkosh community. With a new building and services comes additional operational commitments and challenges. The leadership of Day by Day has already overcome much bigger challenges, but they want your support as they overcome this one. As they work to establish a new income stream from this event,  they are looking for community partners to ensure the success of Streets of Hope for 2023 and for years to come.

Molly Yatso- Butz, executive director of Day By Day Shelter, said: “We are excited to bring a new fundraiser event to Oshkosh, with a fresh style. Streets of Hope deeply connects to our guests, our organization and shares our story. We look forward to sharing this special evening with the greater Oshkosh community.” 

The mission of Streets of Hope is to tell the stories of the Day by Day organization and its guests, shift public perceptions of homelessness in our community and establish a new fundraising event that widens their donor base and will grow for years to come. Streets of Hope will engage a diverse audience of supporters and volunteers while creating a colorful, immersive and memorable street culture themed event. 

There is currently an open call for artists and volunteers and there are openings for additional sponsors.

More information on the event can be found on Day by Day Shelter’s website or at www.streetsofhope.art or on social media. 
