Spotlight
Assistant chancellor for access campuses dies

Martin Rudd’s death over the weekend called “unexpected”
Anya Kelley, News Editor
October 16, 2023
Martin Rudd
Martin Rudd

The death of the assistant chancellor for access campuses Martin Rudd was announced in an email sent out by UW Oshkosh’s Chancellor Andrew Leavitt on Monday.

Rudd, 53, died unexpected on Oct. 14 in Conover where his family has a cabin.

In Rudd’s obituary, he was described as a “lifelong learner.”

He graduated with a degree in chemistry in 1991 and received his doctorate in inorganic chemistry in 1994. According to Rudd’s LinkedIn account, his bachelor’s and doctoral degrees were both granted by the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom. Rudd worked as a postdoctoral fellow at Baylor University in 1996-97, and as an assistant professor of chemistry at Northwestern State University of Louisiana from 1997-2002 and UW-Marathon County in Wausau from 2002-2003. For 15 years, from 2003-2018, he worked as the regional executive officer and dean and professor of chemistry at UW Colleges in Menasha. In July 2018, obtained his current role at UWO.

Rudd is survived by his wife and four children who described him as a “kind-hearted and loving husband, father, teacher and role model.”

In the initial announcement, Leavitt said, “Martin was not just a colleague, but a friend and an integral part of students’ and our organization’s success.”

Leavitt encourages people who are struggling to reach out to counseling services. Faculty and staff have access to employee assistance program support services and students can go to the Counseling Center on campus or reach out to the Dean of Students team.

A memorial service for Rudd will take place on Oct. 20 with visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. and a service to follow at Brettschneider Trettin Nickel-Funeral Chapel and Cemetery.

The family is asking that people donate to any humane society instead of sending flowers.

“In the meantime, please keep Martin’s family in your thoughts,” Leavitt said.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated.
