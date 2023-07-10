Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
UWO gymnastics hires new assistant coach

Jacob Link, Co-Sports Editor
July 10, 2023
Courtesy+of+UWO+athletics+--+The+UWO+athletic+department+named+Aleah+Turon+as+assistant+gymnastics+coach+July+10.
Courtesy of UWO athletics — The UWO athletic department named Aleah Turon as assistant gymnastics coach July 10.

Aleah Turon will join the UW Oshkosh gymnastics team as an assistant coach for the two-time defending NCGA national champions, the UWO athletics department announced July 10.

“I would like to thank Lauren and the UWO athletic department for being so welcoming and for giving me the opportunity to be part of this incredible program.” Turon said. “I am so excited to get started and I am looking forward to contributing to the winning culture here in Oshkosh.”

Prior to accepting the role of assistant gymnastics coach at UWO, Turon was a sports performance coach with Nutriformance & Athletic Republic and served as a team gymnastics coach for U.S. Gold Gymnastics and Cheer Academy. She recently graduated from Logan University (Missouri) in April with a master’s degree in Sports Science and Rehabilitation.

Turon, who will officially join the Titans August 1, competed for Lindenwood University (Missouri) for four years until she graduated in 2021. During her time with the Lions, Turon was a USA Gymnastics (USAG) First Team All-American on the vault in 2021 and Second Team in 2019. She helped Lindenwood to a Midwest Independent Conference (MIC) title every year she competed for the Lions and led the program to a USAG National Championship in 2019.

In the classroom, Turon earned USAG Scholar-Athlete honors in 2020, Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association Scholastic All-America in 2019 and MIC Scholar Athlete in 2019 and 2020.

UWO gymnastics head coach Lauren Karnitz said she is very excited to welcome Turon to the program.

“I believe she will make an immediate contribution to our program through her experiences competing at Lindenwood, coaching club and college camps in Missouri, Texas and Washington along with her educational and professional background in sports performance,” Karnitz said. “Aleah [Turon] has the ability to connect with the athletes on a personal level which is essential for our team. The athletes played a large role in this hire and believe she will be an asset to their growth. I’m very much looking forward to working with Aleah [Turon].
