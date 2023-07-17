Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
Prof to pedal 95 miles in Schmidt Don’t Quit Kinesiology Scholarship Ride

Submitted news
July 17, 2023
UW Oshkosh professor Dan Schmidt is gearing up for the fifth annual Schmidt Don't Quit Kinesiology Scholarship Ride Aug. 9.
UW Oshkosh professor Dan Schmidt is gearing up for the fifth annual Schmidt Don’t Quit Kinesiology Scholarship Ride Aug. 9.

UW Oshkosh professor Dan Schmidt is gearing up for the fifth annual Schmidt Don’t Quit Kinesiology Scholarship Ride Aug. 9.

Schmidt will take off from UW-Whitewater and bike the nearly 95 miles back to UWO.

“I obviously hope to raise money for kinesiology scholarships but I also want to honor our students.  Many are working part-time jobs outside of their full-time course loads to make ends meet. I have the utmost respect for their work ethic,” Schmidt said.

The effort showcases Schmidt’s passion for fitness as well as for the UW System.

“The importance of daily physical activity for overall health and wellness is something I always preach in my classes, and I believe it is important to demonstrate this to the campus community and, of course, our students. The rides are a good way to motivate me to train and stay fit,” he said.

“What an amazing treasure the UW System is to Wisconsin; a first-rate education at an affordable price and we should be proud of the system as a whole,” he said.

Fall 2023 recipients of the scholarship include first-generation college students Kamille Ament, of Merrill; Andrew Kuligoski, of Fox Lake, Illinois; and Brianna Smith, of Waterford. All are seniors majoring in rehabilitation science.

“I’m very grateful to be selected for this scholarship. It will help me be more focused on my school work, because it will help diminish my financial needs. I have to work hard to afford my education, and this opportunity is so beneficial,” Ament said.

Kuligoski also appreciates how the scholarship helps him maintain a better balance between working, going to college and social activities. “I will forever be thankful for the opportunities the kinesiology department at UWO has granted me, and my appreciation for being selected for this scholarship is beyond words.”

Smith said the scholarship will allow her to further pursue her education and achieve her dream of becoming an occupational therapist.
