UWO volleyball keeps perfect record intact

The UW Oshkosh women’s volleyball team remained undefeated with a gritty win over the University of Northwestern (Minnesota) and a sweep over the College of Saint Benedict (Minnsota) on day two of the UW-Whitewater Invitational.

The Titans continued their best start to a season since 2014.

The No. 3 nationally ranked Titans,, according to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA), had a tight battle against the No. 6 Eagles in their second- straight game against a ranked opponent (No. 16 Transylvania on Sept. 15). UWO won the match 3-2, putting up set scores of 25-23, 21-25, 25-27, 25-22 and 15-8.

In the comeback win over Northwestern, UWO came back from a 2-1 set deficit to send it to the fifth set. In the final set, the Titans opened with a 10-2 run on the way to a big 3-2 win. It was an evenly matched game with the Titans holding a 64-62 advantage in total kills, along with 61-54 advantage in assists, 9-4 in aces and 82-77 in digs.

Riley Kindt led the team with 14 kills and a .281 kill percentage on 32 attempts. Sami Perlberg again also had a big part in the win with 12 kills. Izzy Coon set a career high with 32 assists and Abby Fregien notched 18 digs.

In the second game of the day against Saint Benedict, the Titans had an easier time, sweeping the Bennies 3-0 with set scores of 25-12, 25-19 and 25-23.

Kindt again led the team with 14 kills and a .520 kill percentage on 25 attempts. Maddy Pearson had herself a great game, recording seven kills along with Kalli Mau who registered 22 assists. Aby Fregien paced both teams with 12 digs. UWO led in nearly every stat over the Bennies with a 42-33 advantage in kills along with a 40-32 advantage in aces, 6-2 advantage in aces and a 47-46 advantage in digs.

Coon and Kindt were named to the All-Tournament Team for their performances across the three games over the last two days. Jenna Weinfurt and Kirsten Anderson represented UW-Whitewater, Suzanne Klosterman represented Transylvania University (Kentucky.), Mackenzie Knofczynski represented St. Benedict, Jasmine Sells represented Washington University in St. Louis (Missouri) and Abby Glazner represented Northwestern.

The Titans will return to action Sept. 20 at No. 10 UW-Whitewater.