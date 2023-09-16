Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

UWO volleyball keeps perfect record intact

Nolan Andler, Staff Writer
September 16, 2023
Courtesy+of+UWO+Athletics+--+Oshkoshs+Izzy+Coon+sets+a+ball+in+a+match+earlier+this+season+at+the+Kolf+Sports+Center.+Coon+set+a+career-high+with+32+assists+against+Northwestern.
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — Oshkosh’s Izzy Coon sets a ball in a match earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center. Coon set a career-high with 32 assists against Northwestern.

The UW Oshkosh women’s volleyball team remained undefeated with a gritty win over the University of Northwestern (Minnesota) and a sweep over the College of Saint Benedict (Minnsota) on day two of the UW-Whitewater Invitational.

The Titans continued their best start to a season since 2014.

The No. 3 nationally ranked Titans,, according to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA), had a tight battle against the No. 6 Eagles in their second- straight game against a ranked opponent (No. 16 Transylvania on Sept. 15). UWO won the match 3-2, putting up set scores of 25-23, 21-25, 25-27, 25-22 and 15-8.

In the comeback win over Northwestern, UWO came back from a 2-1 set deficit to send it to the fifth set. In the final set, the Titans opened with a 10-2 run on the way to a big 3-2 win. It was an evenly matched game with the Titans holding a 64-62 advantage in total kills, along with 61-54 advantage in assists, 9-4 in aces and 82-77 in digs.

Riley Kindt led the team with 14 kills and a .281 kill percentage on 32 attempts. Sami Perlberg again also had a big part in the win with 12 kills. Izzy Coon set a career high with 32 assists and Abby Fregien notched 18 digs.

In the second game of the day against Saint Benedict, the Titans had an easier time, sweeping the Bennies 3-0 with set scores of 25-12, 25-19 and 25-23.

Kindt again led the team with 14 kills and a .520 kill percentage on 25 attempts. Maddy Pearson had herself a great game, recording seven kills along with Kalli Mau who registered 22 assists. Aby Fregien paced both teams with 12 digs. UWO led in nearly every stat over the Bennies with a 42-33 advantage in kills along with a 40-32 advantage in aces, 6-2 advantage in aces and a 47-46 advantage in digs.

Coon and Kindt were named to the All-Tournament Team for their performances across the three games over the last two days. Jenna Weinfurt and Kirsten Anderson represented UW-Whitewater, Suzanne Klosterman represented Transylvania University (Kentucky.), Mackenzie Knofczynski represented St. Benedict, Jasmine Sells represented Washington University in St. Louis (Missouri) and Abby Glazner represented Northwestern.

The Titans will return to action Sept. 20 at No. 10 UW-Whitewater.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Online Extra
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWO senior Amelia Hust joined the 1,000 digs club in the Titans win over Transylvania University Sept. 15.
Hust joins 1,000 Digs Club in UWO win over Pioneers
Photo: Advance-Titan — The Day by Day Shelter is located at 420 Ceape Ave. In Oshkosh.
Tickets on sale for new Day by Day Shelter fundraiser
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Gabby Born recorded a goal and an assist in the 4-0 win over Olivet on Sept. 10 at Titan Stadium.
UWO soccer earns first win of season
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- UWO wide reciever Tony Steger catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Kobe Berghammer against Texas Lutheran University Sept. 2 at Titan Stadium.
Titans fall to Wheaton 30-21 in nationally-ranked matchup
Courtesy of UWO athletics -- UWO volleyball team opened the 2023 season on Sept. 1 with wins over University of Texas at Dallas and Texas Lutheran University at the Trinity University Invitational in San Antonio, Texas.
Volleyball opens season at Trinity Invitational with two wins
Courtesy of UWO -- UWO quarterback Kobe Berghammer threw for a school-record seven passing touchdowns to help the UW Oshkosh football team cruise its way to a 48-31 victory over Texas Lutheran University Sept. 2 on Senior Day.
Titans best Bulldogs 48-31 in home opener
More in Sports
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Jameson Gregory blanked her opponent in the No. 4 singles 6-0, 6-0.
UWO tennis conquers Vikings
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh’s outside hitter Sami Perlberg spikes the ball over two Ohio Northern defenders Sept. 8.
Titans remain undefeated to start the year
Courtesy of Amelia Hust -- Oshkosh’s senior defensive specialist Amelia Hust sets the ball to a teammate during a match at the Kolf Sports Center last season.
Titan seniors make impact on court
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Ava Downie led the Titans with 176 strokes in the two-day Georgianni Inviational.
UWO golf tees off season under new coach
Courtesy of UWO Athletics Oshkosh runner Amelia Lehman finished her race in ninth place.
UWO cross-country begins season with a bang
Courtesy of UWO athletics -- UWOs Ella Nguyen volleys the ball during Oshkoshs home opening match Sept. 9. Nguyen earned wins in the No. 2 doubles and No. 3 singles matches against Ripon College.
UWO tennis dominates Ripon
More in Top Stories
UWO is facing an $18 million budget deficit, furloughs and layoffs. Faculty and staff are struggling with the decisions university officials must make.
Moving Forward at UWO
Barbie is a childhood toy that stays relevant to girls in the present day with dolls selling in stores
Hi Barbie!
New COVID-19 vaccine may pose campus problems
Courtesy of UWO Flickr — The renovated Clow building features modern classrooms that foster a better learning experience for students.
Clow renovation complete, features technology, sustainability upgrades
Anya Kelley / The Advance-Titan — The $18 million budget deficit that UWO is facing is rooted in declining higher education enrollment, an aging demographic and declining state support.
UWO faces an $18 million budget deficit
Morgan Feltz / The Advance-Titan — UWO wideout Trae Tetzlaff hauls in a 79-yard touchdown reception in UWOs 19-14 win against UW-Stout last year at Titan Stadium.
Titan football seeks WIAC title

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2023 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest