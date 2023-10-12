Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

Titans extend win streak to 22 games with win over UWEC

Nolan Andler, Staff Writer
October 12, 2023
Morgan+Feltz+%2F+Advance-Titan+--+UWOs+Izzy+Coon+serves+the+ball+in+a+match+against+UW-Eau+Claire+at+the+Kolf+Sports+Center+Oct.+11.
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan — UWO’s Izzy Coon serves the ball in a match against UW-Eau Claire at the Kolf Sports Center Oct. 11.

On a night where the UW Oshkosh women’s volleyball team honored senior Amelia Hust’s father in his fight against cancer, the Titans added another win to their undefeated record.

The Titans (22-0, 4-0 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference), ranked No. 2 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, beat UW-Eau Claire (9-10, 1-3 WIAC) 3-1 with set scores of 25-18, 16-25, 25-15 and 25-17.

Sami Perlberg and Riley Kindt led the team in kills, with 12 and 11, respectively, while Kalli Mau and Izzy Coon led in assists at 19 and 17, respectively. The Titans totaled 94 digs on the night, with 25 coming from Abby Fregien.

The first set started out close until UWO went on a 6-1 run to take an early 10-5 lead. Perlberg and Kindt each recorded two kills to help break open the lead. After that, the Titans held onto their advantage and cruised to a 25-18 set win.

Set two started out 4-4, matching the first set, however it was the Blugolds that went on an ambush for the early lead. UWEC was able to build an 11-5 lead despite a big Oshkosh rally to shorten the deficit to 14-11. The Titans couldn’t complete the comeback as the Blugolds took set two 25-16.

The third set started out as a dogfight, each team responding for every point, leveling the score at 7-7. Oshkosh finally pulled away with a 7-1 run and sailed to a 25-15 set win.

It was all Oshkosh in the fourth set. The Titans went on a 10-1 run to turn a 5-5 tie into a 15-6 lead, thanks to two kills from Olivia Breunig and six attack errors from the Blugolds. Eau Claire was able to cut the lead down to 19-16 and didn’t get any closer as Breunig punctuated a 6-1 run with the match-winning kill.

The Titans will be on the road this weekend for the WashU Invitational in St. Louis, Missouri.. On Friday (Oct 13.), they will face Simpson College (Iowa) and No. 12 Washington University in St. Louis (Missouri) at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively. Then on Saturday, the Titans will face DePauw University (Ind.) and Illinois Wesleyan University with match times set for 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Online Extra
Farm-raised deer in Outagamie County diagnosed with chronic wasting disease
Road construction means craft brew party, Zooloween Boo move to Leach Amphitheater in 2023
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The UWO Athletic Hall of Fame inducted 10 new members Oct. 1 at the Culver Family Welcome Center. Front Row (L-R): Kerrie (Main) Washburn, Natalie DeMichei, Ann Marie (Fink) Caruso, Holly (Ozanich) Cappelle, Jen Young Back Row (L-R): Jim Gasper (Mike Gasper inductee), Nata Wara, David Christman, Chris Hansman, Derek Kasten
UWO Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 10
Nolan Swenson / Advance-Titan -- A UWO student was found dead inside of Stewart Hall early Friday morning.
UWO student dies in Stewart Hall
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWO’s Joe Kehoe (left) and Cameron Cullen (right) run at the Blugold Invitational
Cross-country runs at Eau Claire
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWO forward Alayna Clark dribbles down the field while being pursued by a UWL player Sept. 30 at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium.
Soccer falls in WIAC opener
More in Sports
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The UWO women’s cross-country team managed to place third out of seven teams at the Lawrence University Gene Davis Invitational.
UWO cross-country runs at Lawrence University Gene Davis Invitational
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Alayna Clark scored in the 38th minute of UWO’s win over UWS at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium Oct. 7.
UWO soccer ends seven game winless streak
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- Kayla Gibbs and partner Jameson Gregory earned an 8-5 win in the No. 3 doubles against the Blugolds.
Titans tennis falls 8-1 to Eau Claire
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Ava Downie led the Titans with an 11th place finish at the WIAC championship.
Golf ends season at WIAC championship
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan - The UWO volleyball team remains undefeated after their game against UW-Stout on Oct. 6. The team has the best record in school history at 21-0.
Volleyball improves to 21-0
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWO wide receiver Londyn Little runs with the ball in a game earlier this season. Little recorded 60 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions in the double-overtime win on Oct. 7. Littles two touchdowns against Stout were the first in his career with the Titans.
UWO football wins in double-overtime thriller
More in Top Stories
Kelly Hueckman / The Advance-Titan - Maya Carpenter takes a sledgehammer to a scale as part of the Women Advocacy Counsels right against beauty standards.
Students smash body norms
Anya Kelley / The Advance-Titan - The UWO community has many concerns and questions following the announcement of UWO’s $18 million budget deficit. The university has released various documents and letters from upper administration in response, but questions still linger.
How will UWO rebuild trust?
Willem Flaugher / Advance-Titan — A scene from the last Pub Crawl as UWO students participate in yard games.
It’s that time of year: the semiannual crawl
Graphic courtesy of UW-Stout
UW System calls for civic engagement among students
Aubrie Selsmeyer / Advance-Titan - Ben Bernier (front) and Brianna Zarling (back) are both guests at Day by Day homeless shelter. Ben Bernier (37) is wearing a Packer hat he crocheted himself. He is self taught and passes his time making clothing items from yarn for other members of the shelter, staff and children of staff members.
Day by Day addresses Oshkosh's unhoused population
Josh Lehner / Advance-Titan - A group of students, staff, faculty and community members chant slogans in front of Sage Hall during Tuesdays walkout protest. The protest, which began at the Culver Family Welcome Center, worked its way to Sage Hall before ending in front of Polk Library.
‘Chop from the top!’

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2023 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest