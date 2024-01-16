Herd drop third straight game in 100-98 loss to Mexico City

The Wisconsin Herd lost their third straight game after being edged out by the Mexico City Capitanes 100-98 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, Jan. 13.

The Herd (4-3), who sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference of the NBA G League, shot 42.1% from the floor and 30% from behind the arc. Wisconsin forced 11 Capitanes turnovers, finishing the contest with five steals and four blocked shots.

Center Wenyen Gabriel led the Herd with 21 points and seven rebounds. Elijah Hughes scored 14 points and grabbed six boards off the bench while Glenn Robinson III added 13 points. The only other Wisconsin player in double figures was Drew Timme, who scored 10 points and finished with seven rebounds.

The Capitanes (5-2) shot 47.5% from the field and just 19.2% from 3-point range. Mexico City narrowly led the Herd in rebounds (41-40) and forced 12 Wisconsin turnovers.

Mexico City’s Justin Wright-Foreman scored 21 points to pace the Capitanes. Kenneth Faried finished with a double-double, scoring 20 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in the win. Ethan Thompson added 15 points and four assists while Luke Martinez scored 14 points off the bench.

The two teams traded baskets for most of the first quarter until Wright-Foreman knocked down a jump shot to lead the Capitanes on a 11-2 run to give Mexico City a 22-13 lead. Wisconsin was able to trim the deficit to single digits, but the Capitanes led 28-19 at the end of the first quarter.

Mexico City’s lead grew to 14 points early in the second quarter, but the Herd went on a 6-0 run to cut the Capitanes lead to 36-32 with eight minutes remaining until halftime. A layup from Gabriel tied the game at 45 with under two minutes to play, and 30 seconds later Wisconsin took a 47-45 lead after a Timme free throw. Mexico City ended the half scoring seven points in 68 seconds to take a 52-47 lead going into the locker room.

Timme scored the first basket of the second half to draw Wisconsin to within three points and kickstarted a 6-0 run that saw the Herd take a 55-54 lead. The Wisconsin advantage grew to seven points midway through the period, but a 9-2 run from Mexico City notched the game at 69 apiece with under a minute to play in the third quarter. A free throw from Martinez gave the Capitanes a one-point lead, but Kihei Clark nailed a 3-pointer with 29 seconds to go to give the Herd a 72-70 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Martinez tied the game at 72 just 38 seconds into the fourth quarter, but Wisconsin’s Alex Antetokounmpo responded with a layup to give the Herd a two-point lead. Neither team could hold onto a lead for most of the final quarter until a Thompson jumper and a 3-pointer from Malique Lewis gave the Capitanes an 86-80 advantage. Mexico City’s lead grew as high as 10 points with four minutes to play, but the Herd responded with a layup and free throw from Gabriel to pull within five points. Gabriel converted on a pair of free throws with 16 seconds to cut the deficit to one point, but Thompson responded with a free throw for Mexico City to give the Capitanes a 100-98 lead. The Herd’s Stephen Thompson threw up a 3-pointer at the buzzer that did not fall, and Mexico City held on for its fifth win of the season.

Wisconsin will return to the Oshkosh Arena to take on the College Park Skyhawks (5-3) Jan. 17 at 11:30 a.m.