Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

UWO women’s basketball defeats UWL 68-56

Jacob Link, Assistant News Editor
January 17, 2024
Courtesy+of+UWO+Athletics+--+UWOs+Bridget+Froehlke+drives+to+the+basket+against+a+Northland+University+defender+in+a+road+game+earlier+this+season.+Froehlke+scored+18+points+off+the+bench+against+Washington+University+Dec.+2.
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — UWO’s Bridget Froehlke drives to the basket against a Northland University defender in a road game earlier this season. Froehlke scored 18 points off the bench against Washington University Dec. 2.

The nationally ranked UW Oshkosh women’s basketball team won its third straight game after taking down UW-La Crosse 68-56 on the road at Mitchell Hall Gymnasium (Jan. 17).

The Titans (13-3, 4-1 WIAC), ranked No. 21 in the nation by d3hoops.com, shot 47.7% from the field and 39.1% from behind the arc. UWO paced the Eagles in assists (14-12), bench points (20-12), steals (13-6) and forced 21 La Crosse turnovers.

Oshkosh was led by guard Kennedy Osterman who scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds on 6-for-9 shooting from the floor. Forward Kayce Vaile added 16 points and nine rebounds while guard Kate Huml finished the game with 11 points.

The Eagles opened the scoring in the first quarter with a Lauryn Milne 3-pointer, but Vaile responded with a layup on the other end for UWO and the Titans proceeded to go on a 16-3 run to take a 12-point lead. UWL scored the last five points of the period, but the Titans held onto an 18-11 lead after the first quarter.

The Eagles began the second quarter on a 12-6 run and UWL took a 26-24 lead following a jumper from Milne with under five minutes to go in the half. Osterman responded with five-straight points two minutes later to put the Titans ahead of the Eagles 29-28 at halftime.

UWO’s Bridget Froehlke knocked down a 3-pointer to kick off the scoring in the third quarter and with under eight minutes to go in the period, the Titans embarked on an 8-0 run to take a 40-31 lead. The Eagles trimmed the Oshkosh advantage to six points, but an Olivia Argall 3-pointer jump started a 7-0 run to give the Titans a 13-point lead. La Crosse scored the last four points of the period, but UWO maintained a 47-38 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The Titans extended their lead to 12 points at the start of the fourth quarter following a pair of Huml free throws. The UWO lead reached as high as 15 points in the final period as the Titans cruised to a 68-56 win.

UWO, who remains in second place in the WIAC standings, will return to the Kolf Sports Center Jan. 20 to take on UW-Stevens Point at 3 p.m. for Alumni Day.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Katie Pulvermacher / Advance-Titan -- Wisconsins Isiaih Mobley drives to the basket against the College Park Skyhawks Jan. 17 at the Oshkosh Arena.
Herd fall 116-92 after power outage at Oshkosh Arena
Charlie Bruecker / Advance-Titan — Wisconsin’s Lindell Wigginton defends a Windy City Bulls player in a game last season at the Oshkosh Arena.
Herd drop third straight game in 100-98 loss to Mexico City
Jacob Link / Advance-Titan — Wisconsins Jordan Bone dribbles between his legs in a Herd game last season.
Herd falls 102-100 in Mexico City
Jacob Link / Advance-Titan -- UWO quarterback Kobe Berghammer throws a touchdown against UW-River Falls in the final game of the season Nov. 11 at Titan Stadium.
A Titan's last dance
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Joshua Rivers long jumps at Ripon College on Dec. 2.
Track and field breaks two school records
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Bridget Froehlke drives to the basket against a Northland University defender in a road game earlier this season. Froehlke scored 18 points off the bench against Washington University Dec. 2.
Women's basketball goes 1-1 at McWilliams Classic
More in Top Stories
Photo Courtesy of Laura Johnson - Visit the Sugar Plum Fairy and check out her whimsical decorations.
Dive into the magical world of The Nutcracker
Advance-Titan File Photo - UWO students are temporarily unable to declare a theater major due to low enrollment, but this temporary suspension may become permanent if the program doesn’t find a way to market themselves and amp up enrollment.
Protect liberal arts curriculum
Haylea Van De Yacht / Advance-Titan - Debbie Gray Patton has worked at UWO for 27 years in USP, the Dean of Students office and as a hall director. Her love of UWO is evident through spiritwear, posters and photos at her desk.
What will those leaving do next?
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- The UWO volleyball team celebrates its victory over La Verne University Nov. 18 at the Kolf Sports Center to advance to the Elite Eight.
Historic season comes to a close
Courtesy of Reeve Marketing - Oshkosh 94 member Sheila Knox speaks alongside a panel of other members about Black Thursday’s impact on UWO.
POV: The Oshkosh '94
Jessica Duch / Advance-Titan
‘It all started with a pair of underwear’ 

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2024 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest