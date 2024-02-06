Herd make roster changes ahead of NBA trade deadline

The Wisconsin Herd have made multiple roster changes in the past week ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline Feb. 8.

The Herd (9-8), who sit seventh in the Eastern Conference of the NBA G League, acquired forward Marquese Chriss off waivers Feb. 1 after Wisconsin’s Drew Timme was not available for the game and will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 G League season after suffering a Jones Fracture in his left foot against the Delaware Blue Coats Jan. 26.

Chirss, a former first round pick by the Sacramento Kings in 2016, last played 34 games for the Dallas Mavericks from 2021-22, averaging 4.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder where he was waived on Oct. 17, 2022.

Chriss has played in two games so far for the Herd and has averaged 10 points and seven rebounds per game in 41 minutes on the court.

On Feb. 2, Wisconsin waived rookie forward Isiaih Mosley two months after he was traded to the team from the Greensboro Swarm. Mosley averaged 4.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game in 10 games played for the Herd.

The Milwaukee Bucks assigned rookie forward Chris Livingston to the Herd Feb. 5 a day after Livingston played one minute in Milwaukee’s 123-108 loss to the Utah Jazz. Livingston has played five games with the Herd and has averaged 14.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in the G League. Livingston has struggled for minutes with the Bucks, only averaging 4.3 minutes per game in 14 NBA games and averages 1.2 points per game.

Wisconsin traded the returning player rights to Terry Larrier and a second-round pick in the 2024 G League Draft for Stockton Kings guard James Akinjo Feb. 6.

Akinjo, who played with the Westchester Knicks last season, has played four games for the Kings this season and averages 6.8 points and three rebounds per game.

Larrier, who hasn’t played for the Herd since the 2021-22 season, has played four games this season for the Cape Town Tigers of the Basketball Africa League where he averaged 18.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. In his last season with the Herd, Larrier averaged 15.1 points per game in 26 games played.

The Herd will travel to take on the Long Island Nets Feb. 7 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m.