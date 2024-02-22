Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Spotlight
UWO FDL basketball program ends on top

Owen Larsen, Sports Editor
February 22, 2024
  Owen Larsen / Advance-Titan Head Coach Dom Pfister cuts down the net after UWO FDL's victory

  Owen Larsen / Advance-Titan Kacy Tesch hoists the WCC trophy with his team after the game on Feb. 17.

On Oct. 17 it was announced that the spring semester would be the last for the UW Oshkosh Fond du Lac campus. Meaning this season would be the last for the UWO-FDL basketball team.

Men’s basketball is one of two sports played at UWO-FDL, along with women’s volleyball. The eight-man UWO-FDL Falcons made the most of their last season with the program.

With a dominating regular season, the Falcons had found themselves with a record of 12-1 in the Wisconsin Collegiate Conference and a 17-4 overall, clinching themselves a spot in the WCC championship game for their last game in program history on Feb. 17.

As for the game itself, UWO FDL controlled the first half heading into the break up 47-40. They picked up the pace in the second half, keeping the pedal to the metal until the final buzzer finishing with a 99-78 victory, clinching the WCC title.

Falcons guard Ja’Shawn Forester had a dunk in the final minute of the game to help put a stamp on the victory, resulting in a technical foul for Forester, but more notably, elation for UWO-FDL.

“Words can’t even explain,” Forester said. “It starstruck us a little bit [the closing of the Fond du Lac campus] but once you realize the bigger picture of why you’re here you just put that to the side.”

Making his third championship appearance in three years as head coach, Dom Pfister was proud of how his players handled this seasons’ adversity.

“It’s bittersweet,” Pfister said. “They gave us one last year to do our thing, and we fought. We went out on top, that’s what it’s supposed to be like. They stepped up, they could’ve shied away from it but they’ve been dogs all year. I’m proud of them.”

The Falcons were led by their 7’4” center, Chandler Batchelor, throughout the season. While he was excited for Saturday’s victory, he did share that he has been preparing for next season as well, trying to connect with other schools.

“We didn’t fall back and get sad— we rised to the occasion and we are a great team on and off the court,” Batchelor said. “I’m sending out film right now, I’m visiting some schools, hopefully I go to the school that gets me to the next level.”

Falcons assistant coach Moe Craine, who has spent the past three seasons on Pfister’s staff, said he was amazed by how his guys performed this season.

“I can’t even begin to explain how proud I am of these guys.” Craine said. 

He said they faced other adversities in the beginning of the season, including losing a key player.

“Everytime we got knocked down we got right back up.” Craine said.
