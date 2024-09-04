Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Titans tennis takes down Lawrence 6-1

Submitted News
September 4, 2024
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — Olivia Pethan completed Oshkosh’s win with a 6-1, 6-0 score in the No. 1 singles.

The UW Oshkosh women’s tennis team hosted Lawrence University for a nonconference dual Sept. 3 and posted a 6-1 win to begin the dual schedule.

NCAA Division III men’s and women’s tennis programs across the country are piloting a new scoring format for nonconference duals during the 2024-25 season. The pilot will extend to all rounds of the team championships in the spring. Instead of the past 9 team point scoring system, teams will now play to seven points. The winner of the majority of the doubles contests will earn one team point and each singles win grants a team a point. The first team to earn at least four points is named the winner. The three doubles matches are played to six games with a 7-point tiebreak at six-all and will be followed by six best-of-three set singles matches.

The Titans’ No. 1 doubles flight finished first, with partners Olivia Pethan and Alysa Pattee defeating their Viking opponents, Clara Hills and Tess McGleon, 6-0.

The No. 3 Titans made up of Grace Brown and Cate Gerl also blanked Anna Vanden Acker and Logan Kane as the second doubles flight to finish second.

The third doubles match to finish was the No. 2 flight. UWO’s Kayla Gibbs and Brianna Owens also won, completing the sweep with a 6-2 score over Fanta Jatta and Rachael Pofahl.

Owens’ No. 4 singles concluded first with a 6-2, 6-1 score over Jatta, followed by Brown’s 6-1, 6-0 defeat of Maddie Bublik at No. 6, Vianna Dao’s 6-0, 6-2 win over Pofahl at No. 5 and Gibbs’ 6-4, 6-3 win over McGleon in the No. 3 singles.

Pattee dropped Oshkosh’s only match of the day to Hills in the No. 2 singles by a score of 6-4, 6-2.

Pethan got the Titans back on track in the final match to finish, earning a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Maddie Bublik in the No. 1 flight.

The Titans will host Ripon College at 9 a.m. and UW-La Crosse at noon Sept. 7 at the Kolf Sports Center Outdoor Tennis Courts.

