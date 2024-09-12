Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

UWO soccer falls 3-0 to No. 16 Loras

Jacob Link, Assistant News Editor
September 12, 2024
Courtesy of Terri Cole / UWO Athletics — UWO’s Rosie Rojewski passes the ball in a game earlier this season at Titan Stadium.

The UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team dropped its fourth straight match after falling to Loras College (Iowa) 3-0 Sept. 11 at the Rock Bowl in Dubuque, Iowa.

The Titans (0-4-1) registered just one shot all game after forward Lainey Wiebel missed the target in the 85th minute. UWO goalkeeper Emma Sauriol started in the net, allowing two goals and saving one shot in the first half. Mallory Kerhin played the final 45 minutes in relief of Sauriol, allowing one goal and saving one shot.

The Duhawks (4-0-0), ranked No. 16 in the nation by the United Soccer Coaches, dominated the match by recording 11 shots with seven shots on goal. Loras was led by midfielder Reagan Lindsay, who finished the contest with two goals, an assist and two shots on target. The Duhawks’ goalkeeper Kyndal Kells didn’t face a shot on goal the entire match and earned the win after blanking the Titans.

Loras kicked off the scoring in the first half when Lindsay found the back of the net in the 34th minute on her first shot of the game. Seven minutes later, the Duhawks added another tally after Lindsay found Belle Johnson, who sent the ball past Sauriol in the 41st minute. Lindsay added an unassisted goal in the 58th minute to finish the game with a brace and to put Loras up 3-0.

The Titans will return to J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium Sept. 14 to take on the Milwaukee School of Engineering at 7 p.m.

