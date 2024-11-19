UWO Volleyball to compete in NCAA Tournament

The UW Oshkosh women’s volleyball team will compete in the 2024 NCAA Division III Volleyball Tournament for the third straight season after being selected as an at-large bid Nov. 19.

The Titans (26-5) will be traveling to Marietta, Ohio, for the regional rounds of the 2024 tournament.

UWO will hope to replicate the success of last year’s tournament where the Titans beat Greenville University (Illinois) 3-0, Gustavus Adolphus College (Minnesota) 3-0 and the University of La Verne (California) 3-1 to win the regional round at home to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2009. UWO eventually fell to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (California) in the Elite Eight for a fifth-place finish at the national tournament.

The Titans will open up the 2024 tournament with a match against Marymount University (Virginia) in the first round Nov. 18. The Saints are coming into the tournament with a 12-21 record after winning the Atlantic East Conference Championship.

The other seven teams that are participating in the regional are host Marietta University (Ohio) (23-1), University of Chicago (Illinois) (24-10), Centre College (Kentucky) (22-6), Franklin & Marshall College (Pennsylvania) (23-6), Illinois Wesleyan University (22-9) and St. John Fischer University (New York) (21-8).

The Titans will be heading into the NCAA tournament coming off a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament showing where they beat UW-Platteville 3-2 and fell to UW-Whitewater 3-2 in the championship game.

The winner of the Marietta Regional will join the seven other regional champions in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III Tournament in Salem, Virginia from Dec. 4-7.