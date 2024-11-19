Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

UWO Volleyball to compete in NCAA Tournament

Nolan Andler, Sports Editor
November 19, 2024
Jacob Link / Advance-Titan — The UW Oshkosh women’s volleyball team celebrates at Titan Underground at the Reeve Memorial Union after hearing its named called as an at-large bid into the NCAA Division III Volleyball Tournament.

The UW Oshkosh women’s volleyball team will compete in the 2024 NCAA Division III Volleyball Tournament for the third straight season after being selected as an at-large bid Nov. 19.

The Titans (26-5) will be traveling to Marietta, Ohio, for the regional rounds of the 2024 tournament. 

UWO will hope to replicate the success of last year’s tournament where the Titans beat Greenville University (Illinois) 3-0, Gustavus Adolphus College (Minnesota) 3-0 and the University of La Verne (California) 3-1 to win the regional round at home to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2009. UWO eventually fell to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (California) in the Elite Eight for a fifth-place finish at the national tournament.

The Titans will open up the 2024 tournament with a match against Marymount University (Virginia) in the first round Nov. 18. The Saints are coming into the tournament with a 12-21 record after winning the Atlantic East Conference Championship. 

Story continues below advertisement

The other seven teams that are participating in the regional are host Marietta University (Ohio) (23-1), University of Chicago (Illinois) (24-10), Centre College (Kentucky) (22-6), Franklin & Marshall College (Pennsylvania) (23-6), Illinois Wesleyan University (22-9) and St. John Fischer University (New York) (21-8). 

The Titans will be heading into the NCAA tournament coming off a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament showing where they beat UW-Platteville 3-2 and fell to UW-Whitewater 3-2 in the championship game. 

The winner of the Marietta Regional will join the seven other regional champions in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III Tournament in Salem, Virginia from Dec. 4-7. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Online Extra
Graphic by Jacob Link.
Grothman projected to win 6th Congressional District
Week In Review Podcast: Season 2, Episode 1
Week In Review Podcast: Season 2, Episode 1
Courtesy of ShareAlike 3.0
Don't let political texts scare you out of voting
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- For the sixth time in seven years, UW Oshkosh women's volleyball earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award sponsored by INTENT July 16.
UWO volleyball earns academic award
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UW Oshkosh women’s soccer head coach Erin Coppernoll announced July 26 that Greg Ruark will join the Titans as an assistant coach for the 2024 season.
Ruark named assistant soccer coach
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The UW Oshkosh women's tennis team earned All-Academic honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) July 24 while seven student-athletes earned Scholar Athlete honors of their own.
UWO tennis earns all-academic honors
More in Sports
Katie Pulvermacher / Advance-Titan -- The Herd's Stephen Thompson drives to the basket in a game last season at the Oshkosh Arena.
Herd falls to Gold 105-99 in home opener
Katie Pulvermacher / Advance-Titan -- The Herd's Stephen Thompson dribbles past a defender at the Oshkosh Arena in a game during the 2023-24 season.
Herd falls to Wolves 111-93 in season opener
UWO's Michael Metcalf-Grassman (4) dribbles past a UW-La Crosse player during the game vs the Eagles last season. Metcalf-Grassman led the team with 28 points.
Titans fall in season opener
Ruggiero claims first
Swim and dive place at Lawrence University
Titans cross country sweep at Red Hawk open
More in Top Stories
After the results were tallied on Election Day, Donald Trump was declared the projected winner of the 2024 presidential race.
A-T reacts to election results
Lori Palmeri makes a phone call at the Winnebago County Democratic Party building in Oshkosh Nov. 5.
Palmeri to focus on clean water, funding education in second term
UWO’s Trae Tetzlaff hauls in a catch versus Michigan Tech on Sep. 21. Tetzlaff broke the career touchdown reception record on Saturday.
Titans Football takes down UWEC
UW Oshkosh students meet and speak with Wisconsin senator candidate Tammy Baldwin about her values and policies.
Baldwin respects students
Don’t read this at night: Haunted campus hotspots
Bernie Sanders speaks at the Culver Family Welcome Center Oct. 28, campaigning for presidential candidate Kamala Harris and encouraging the crowd to get out and vote.
Bernie Sanders visits UWO
About the Contributor
Nolan Andler
Nolan Andler, Sports Editor
Nolan Andler has been the Sports Editor of the Advance-Titan since the start of the 2024-25 school year. He began writing for the Advance- Titan in the fall of 2023 before he was given the role of running the sports newsletter that spring semester. In his semester he attended UW-River Falls in 2022. Andler was the lone sports writer of the UWRF paper The Student Voice. Andler joined the Advance-Titan to not only improve his skills as a writer and gain experience in his goal to be a sports journalist. He also joined to gain experience and friendships with other people.