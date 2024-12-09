Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Women’s wrestling beats NMU 30-15

Dylan Eckhart, Staff Writer
December 9, 2024
Courtesy of Terri Cole / UWO Athletics — UWO’s Nellie Stagg recorded her first collegiate pin against the Wildcats on Friday night.

The UW Oshkosh women’s wrestling team took down Northern Michigan University 30-15 at the Kolf Sports Center Dec. 6, improving to 2-2 on the season.

The Titans gathered two wins by pin, courtesy of Mya Delleree, who pinned Zhivanna Magdeleno in 2:50 in the 124-pound matchup, and Nellie Stagg, who recorded a fall victory in 2:22 over Priscilla Hartwell in the 145-pound weight class. Emma Hady also had a pin in an exhibition match in the dual.

UWO’s Audrey Swiderek recorded a tech fall over Trinity Valentin 10-0 in the 110-pound match while Myra Blair and Hady won by forfeit in the 103-pound and 117-pound matches, respectively. Oshkosh’s Annesley Day won a 10-3 decision over Sharon Leon in the 131-point weight class. The Titans’ Alivia Davey won an 8-4 decision over Ozioma Ogu in the 145-pound match while UWO’s Alivia Davey defeated Ozioma Ogu in an 8-4 decision.

The Titans will hit the road to take part in the North Central College (Illinois) Invitational Dec. 15 at 9 a.m.

Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- UWO junior Joshua Rivers takes flight in the long jump at the Kolf Sports Center Dec. 7.
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- Francesca Schiro won both the 200-yard individual medley and the 500-yard freestyle.
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- UWO guard Carter Thomas (21) dribbles down the court during a game at the Kolf Sports Center last season.
Isaac Pischer / Advance-Titan -- UWO’s Olivia Breunig (20) and Riley Kindt (11) go up to block a UW-Whitewater kill attempt in the WIAC Championship on Nov. 16
Jacob Link / Advance-Titan -- The Herd's Stanley Umude puts up a shot against the Sioux Falls Skyforce Nov. 19 at the Oshkosh Arena. Umude recorded 27 points and eight rebounds in the contest.
Jacob Link / Advance-Titan -- The UW Oshkosh women's volleyball team celebrates at Titan Underground at the Reeve Memorial Union after hearing its named called as an at-large bid into the NCAA Division III Volleyball Tournament.
Isaac Pischer / Advance-Titan -- UWO wrestler Andrew Schad takes on an opponent earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
A UW Oshkosh rugby player attempts to get away from a group of Northwestern University players while in posession of the ball during the fall 2024 season.
UWO women’s basketball coach Brad Fischer talks with his team during a timeout in the game against Central College (Iowa) on Nov. 22.
Courtesy of Terri Cole / UWO Athletics -- UWO's Alivia Davey won the 207-lb. bracket at the UW-Eau Claire 8-Woman Battles.
UWO’s Kyle Rasper competes in an event during a past meet this season at Kolf Sports Center.
Members of the UWO volleyball team walk down the hall at Kolf Sports Center during its send off to the NCAA Elite Eight round on Dec. 2
Morgan Feltz / The Advance-Titan — The Oregon/Jackson Street bridge is set to be replaced in 2028.
UWO to consider outsourcing University Books & More employees
Access Labs are Here to Stay
Isaac Pischer / Advance-Titan -- Izzy Coon (22) sets up for a dig against UW-Whitewater in the WIAC Championship game Nov. 16 at the Kolf Sports Center.
Isaac Pischer / Advance-Titan -- Two Titans jump up for a block against UW-Whitewater in the WIAC Championship game Nov. 16 at the Kolf Sports Center.
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- UWO guard Carter Thomas (21) dribbles down the court during a game at the Kolf Sports Center last season.
