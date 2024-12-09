Women’s wrestling beats NMU 30-15

The UW Oshkosh women’s wrestling team took down Northern Michigan University 30-15 at the Kolf Sports Center Dec. 6, improving to 2-2 on the season.

The Titans gathered two wins by pin, courtesy of Mya Delleree, who pinned Zhivanna Magdeleno in 2:50 in the 124-pound matchup, and Nellie Stagg, who recorded a fall victory in 2:22 over Priscilla Hartwell in the 145-pound weight class. Emma Hady also had a pin in an exhibition match in the dual.

UWO’s Audrey Swiderek recorded a tech fall over Trinity Valentin 10-0 in the 110-pound match while Myra Blair and Hady won by forfeit in the 103-pound and 117-pound matches, respectively. Oshkosh’s Annesley Day won a 10-3 decision over Sharon Leon in the 131-point weight class. The Titans’ Alivia Davey won an 8-4 decision over Ozioma Ogu in the 145-pound match while UWO’s Alivia Davey defeated Ozioma Ogu in an 8-4 decision.

The Titans will hit the road to take part in the North Central College (Illinois) Invitational Dec. 15 at 9 a.m.