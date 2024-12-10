Rivers sets D-III record in long jump

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s track and field teams set numerous program and Division III records en route to winning the team title at the Early Bird Invitational indoor meet at the Kolf Sports Center Dec. 6 and 7.

The men’s side finished with 339 points while the women’s team scored with 194 points.

UWO junior Joshua Rivers, who won the individual outdoor national championship in the spring, set the D-III record in the long jump with a mark of 8.13 meters to be the first person ever jump over eight meters in D-III history. Fellow Titan Caleb Wright finished second to Rivers in the meet with a jump of 7.24 meters to record the fifth-furthest mark in program history.

Oshkosh’s Megan Hunt set the women’s program pentathlon record, scoring 3,482 points in the event and resetting her previous record by 10 points.

Aden Sears won the men’s heptathlon for UWO with a score of 5,243 points while Cameron Cullen won the 3,000-meter run in 8:41.19. Tyran Bender won the 400-meter dash with a Kolf record 48.5 seconds for the third-fastest time in Titans history, and Jason Skinkis won the mile run in 4:29.43.

UWO also took home event wins in the 60-meter hurdles from Brady Larson, who won the event in 8.46 seconds, and in the 60-meter dash, which was won by Davian Willems in 6.77 seconds.

The 200-meter dash was won by Oshkosh’s Londyn Little in 21.77 seconds, and in the field events, Zach Zirgibel won the pole vault with a personal record height of 4.75 meters.

Oshkosh’s Maddy LaVoi won the women’s 400-meter run in 58.61 seconds while Amelia Lehman won the mile run with a time of 5:01.67.

The Titans swept both the women’s 800-meter run and the women’s 5,000-meter run, with Cyna Madigan and Gwen Feitl claiming first place, respectively.



In the women’s field events, Brenna Masloroff won the shot put with a 13.66-meter throw.

The Titans will return to action for the UW Oshkosh Alumni Invitational Jan. 18 at the Kolf Sports Center.