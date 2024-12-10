Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

Rivers sets D-III record in long jump

Jacob Link, Managing Editor
December 10, 2024
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics — UWO junior Joshua Rivers takes flight in the long jump at the Kolf Sports Center Dec. 7.

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s track and field teams set numerous program and Division III records en route to winning the team title at the Early Bird Invitational indoor meet at the Kolf Sports Center Dec. 6 and 7.

The men’s side finished with 339 points while the women’s team scored with 194 points.

UWO junior Joshua Rivers, who won the individual outdoor national championship in the spring, set the D-III record in the long jump with a mark of 8.13 meters to be the first person ever jump over eight meters in D-III history. Fellow Titan Caleb Wright finished second to Rivers in the meet with a jump of 7.24 meters to record the fifth-furthest mark in program history.

Oshkosh’s Megan Hunt set the women’s program pentathlon record, scoring 3,482 points in the event and resetting her previous record by 10 points.

Story continues below advertisement

Aden Sears won the men’s heptathlon for UWO with a score of 5,243 points while Cameron Cullen won the 3,000-meter run in 8:41.19. Tyran Bender won the 400-meter dash with a Kolf record 48.5 seconds for the third-fastest time in Titans history, and Jason Skinkis won the mile run in 4:29.43.

UWO also took home event wins in the 60-meter hurdles from Brady Larson, who won the event in 8.46 seconds, and in the 60-meter dash, which was won by Davian Willems in 6.77 seconds.

The 200-meter dash was won by Oshkosh’s Londyn Little in 21.77 seconds, and in the field events, Zach Zirgibel won the pole vault with a personal record height of 4.75 meters.

Oshkosh’s Maddy LaVoi won the women’s 400-meter run in 58.61 seconds while Amelia Lehman won the mile run with a time of 5:01.67.

The Titans swept both the women’s 800-meter run and the women’s 5,000-meter run, with Cyna Madigan and Gwen Feitl claiming first place, respectively.

 In the women’s field events, Brenna Masloroff won the shot put with a 13.66-meter throw.

The Titans will return to action for the UW Oshkosh Alumni Invitational Jan. 18 at the Kolf Sports Center.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Breaking
Morgan Feltz / The Advance-Titan — The Oregon/Jackson Street bridge is set to be replaced in 2028.
Oregon/Jackson Street bridge public meeting to be held Wednesday at library
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- UWO guard Carter Thomas (21) dribbles down the court during a game at the Kolf Sports Center last season.
UWO takes down Calvin 73-69
Isaac Pischer / Advance-Titan -- UWO’s Olivia Breunig (20) and Riley Kindt (11) go up to block a UW-Whitewater kill attempt in the WIAC Championship on Nov. 16
UWO falls to Johns Hopkins in Elite Eight
Isaac Pischer / Advance-Titan -- Two Titans jump up for a block against UW-Whitewater in the WIAC Championship game Nov. 16 at the Kolf Sports Center.
Volleyball sweeps Marymount in 1st round of NCAA tournament
Graphic by Jacob Link.
Grothman projected to win 6th Congressional District
Gage Skidmore / Flickr -- In a Washington Post Live virtual program July 17 at the Republican National Convention, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) called for Americans to come together after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump and partially blamed the “mainstream media” for the current political climate.
Ron Johnson calls for unity in Washington Post Live program
More in Online Extra
Courtesy of Terri Cole / UWO Athletics -- UWO's Nellie Stagg recorded her first collegiate pin against the Wildcats on Friday night.
Women's wrestling beats NMU 30-15
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- Francesca Schiro won both the 200-yard individual medley and the 500-yard freestyle.
Schiro breaks two school records
Jacob Link / Advance-Titan -- The Herd's Stanley Umude puts up a shot against the Sioux Falls Skyforce Nov. 19 at the Oshkosh Arena. Umude recorded 27 points and eight rebounds in the contest.
Herd remain winless in G League Tip-Off Tournament
Jacob Link / Advance-Titan -- The UW Oshkosh women's volleyball team celebrates at Titan Underground at the Reeve Memorial Union after hearing its named called as an at-large bid into the NCAA Division III Volleyball Tournament.
UWO Volleyball to compete in NCAA Tournament
Week In Review Podcast: Season 2, Episode 1
Week In Review Podcast: Season 2, Episode 1
Courtesy of ShareAlike 3.0
Don't let political texts scare you out of voting
More in Sports
Isaac Pischer / Advance-Titan -- UWO wrestler Andrew Schad takes on an opponent earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Titans place 7th at MSOE Invite
A UW Oshkosh rugby player attempts to get away from a group of Northwestern University players while in posession of the ball during the fall 2024 season.
Shaping the Game
UWO women’s basketball coach Brad Fischer talks with his team during a timeout in the game against Central College (Iowa) on Nov. 22.
Women’s basketball remains undefeated
Courtesy of Terri Cole / UWO Athletics -- UWO's Alivia Davey won the 207-lb. bracket at the UW-Eau Claire 8-Woman Battles.
Davey places 1st in UW-Eau Claire 8-Woman Battles
UWO’s Kyle Rasper competes in an event during a past meet this season at Kolf Sports Center.
UWO wrestling drops match at UW-La Crosse
Members of the UWO volleyball team walk down the hall at Kolf Sports Center during its send off to the NCAA Elite Eight round on Dec. 2
Volleyball advances to Elite Eight