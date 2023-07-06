Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
UWO recruiting alumni for Titans Day of Giving

Submitted news
July 6, 2023
Courtesy of UWO — UW Oshkosh is searching for alumni living in all 50 states to volunteer to be ambassadors for the third annual Titans Day of Giving Sept. 12.

The search is on for UW Oshkosh alumni living in all 50 states to volunteer to be ambassadors for the third annual Titans Day of Giving Sept. 12, the anniversary of the institution’s first day of classes in 1871.

The 24-hour robust virtual fundraising campaign will encourage alumni, patrons and friends to donate to an area of the University they are passionate about.

“A critical part of a successful University giving day is its ambassadors,” said Lynn Kleman, executive director of development and special events. “Titans Day of Giving ambassadors are alumni or friends of UW Oshkosh who are willing to assist in spreading the word to their circles via their social media channels, inspiring others to make their own gifts to the institution.”

UWO development specialist Stephanie Werner said the plan is to have the whole UWO community of alumni, faculty and staff come together to tell their stories about UWO’s impact on their lives and raise funds for current and future students.

“It’s a day for people to remember why they chose UW Oshkosh, the unforgettable experiences they had on campus and to promote the incredible work done by the faculty, staff and administration,” she said. “This year our goal is to have a UW Oshkosh alumni ambassador from each of the 50 states. Let’s light up the country in Titan black and gold.”

Alumna Janet Tierney ’10, a business strategy consultant with Tierney Grey of Milwaukee, is set to represent UWO as a giving day ambassador.

Her successes at UWO include serving as an elected senator on the Oshkosh Student Association, working as a Student Allocations Committee controller, competing for five years on the Model United Nations team and taking part in sorority life.

But she did face a number of challenges during her journey, including dealing with an illness, working multiple jobs to pay her way through UWO and struggling academically.

“I pushed through thanks to my intellectual curiosity, one extraordinary professor who constantly challenged me to ‘realize my potential’ and a fantastic group of high-achieving friends,” Tierney explained.

Now as she thrives in her professional life, she is giving back to her alma mater in a number of ways.

“I currently serve on the UW Oshkosh Foundation board where my fundraising, nonprofit management, foundation management and event coordination experience can help the Foundation gain momentum as a positive way for all alumni to support the University and its students,” she said.

As a Titans Day of Giving ambassador, Tierney is excited to be the “social proof and social pressure” in advancing the effort among her classmates.

“I know firsthand how much I would have valued financial support and if I keep just one student from skipping class to work a shift or help one student afford to take an unpaid internship, I consider it money well spent,” she said.

“I want to see more success stories like mine and I want more stories of greater success than mine to inspire myself and others to achieve even more.”

To become a Titans Day of Giving 2023 ambassador, alumni should contact Werner at .
