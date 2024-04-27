Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

UWO softball sweeps Stout, improves to 32-2

Jacob Link, Assistant News Editor
April 27, 2024

The UW Oshkosh softball team improved to 32-2 on the season and 8-2 in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play after sweeping UW-Stout 3-2 and 7-1 in a doubleheader April 27 at UW-Oshkosh Softball Park on Senior Day.

In the first game, UWO’s Sydney Nemetz pitched her 11th complete game of the season after allowing two runs on six hits and striking out 10 batters in seven innings.

The Titans, ranked No. 20 in the nation by National Fastpitch Coaches Association, were led by Syndey Rau and Morgan Rau, who went 2-for-4 and 2-for-2 respectively, in game one.

The game was scoreless until the fifth inning when Stout (21-14, 6-4 WIAC) smashed a solo home run and the Blue Devils added another run in the top of the sixth inning after an RBI single.

UWO tied things up in the bottom of the sixth when Cali Divito reached first base on a fielding error with the bases loaded, scoring Zoe Malone and Morgan Rau. Later in the inning, Abby Garceau gave the Titans the lead after she grounded into a fielder’s choice but scored Brianna Davis from third base.

The Blue Devils were threatening with runners at second and third in the top of the seventh, but Nemetz struck out a Stout batter and then forced a pop up to end the game and give Oshkosh its 31st win of the season.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Oshkosh pitcher Abbi Freismuth went the distance to earn her 10th win of the season. Freismuth allowed just one run on six hits and struck out three batters.

Sophie Wery, who went 2-for-4, and Haylie Whittman, who went 1-for-3, both had two RBI days and each hit a home run in the game two win.

The Titans opened up the scoring in the bottom of the second when Wery smashed a solo homer to left field to give Oshkosh a 1-0 lead.

Stout responded with a run in the top of the third, but UWO went on to score six unanswered runs. Whittman hit a two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the fourth before Morgan Miller knocked a single down the third base line, scoring Morgan Rau.

The Titans added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth when Wery drove in Hanna Ritter with a double to left field and Morgan Rau hit an RBI single that scored Wery. Oshkosh tacked on another run in the bottom of the sixth after an RBI single from Ritter en route to a six-run win.

Oshkosh will hit the road to take on UW-Platteville (22-10, 2-6 WIAC) in a doubleheader at the UW-Platteville Softball Complex May 1, with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.
