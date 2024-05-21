Robinson III looks to return to the NBA

After taking two years off from professional basketball, Wisconsin Herd forward Glenn Robinson III is looking to make a comeback to the NBA.

Robinson, who finished up the 2023-24 NBA G League regular season averaging 11.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, said he just focused on getting his feet under him when he began the year with the Herd.

“I remember the first two scrimmages, I just felt like the game was a little bit faster than what I was used to,” Robinson said. “With all that being said, now I’m feeling great. My rhythm is back. I feel like I’m able to play in multiple positions and help this team win.”

Herd head coach Beno Udrih, who played 16 seasons in the NBA from 2004-17, said that the coaching staff knew that it would be tough for Robinson to get back in the swing of things after coming out of retirement.

“He’s been working on his strength and taking care of his body,” Udrih said. “I think his body’s holding well together. I hope some things [pan out] for him in the NBA. I think he deserves a shot; I mean he can definitely bring a lot of energy.”

Robinson, the son of former Milwaukee Bucks 1994 No.1 overall pick Glenn Robinson Jr., was born Jan. 8, 1994, in Gary, Indiana.

A five-star recruit by Rivals.com while at Lake Central High School in Indiana, Robinson placed fourth in Indiana Mr. Basketball voting as a senior and went on to be named Most Valuable Player at the ESPN HS All-America Championship.

Robinson committed to the University of Michigan in his sophomore year of high school and joined the Wolverines in the fall of 2012. As a freshman at Michigan, Robinson averaged 11 points and 5.4 rebounds per game en route to being named to the 2013 Big Ten All-Freshman Team. In the NCAA tournament, the Wolverines advanced to the national championship game before falling to the University of Louisville 82-76 despite Robinson scoring 12 points.

In his sophomore season, Robinson helped Michigan to its first outright regular season Big Ten Conference championship since 1985-86 and was named an honorable mention to the All-Big Ten team after averaging 13.1 points per game. Robinson declared for the 2014 NBA Draft 16 days after Michigan fell to the University of Kentucky in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.

Robinson was selected with the 40th overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA draft. He played just 25 games in his rookie season with Minnesota before being waived by the Timberwolves on March 5, 2015, and closed out the season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Robinson said he’s been trying to step out of his father’s shadow and focus on his own career.

“It feels great to be back in Wisconsin,” Robinson said. “I remember my father’s house being in Milwaukee. I remember going to some Bucks practices and George Karl kicking me off the court. The Bucks have been a big part of my family and a big part of our history and tradition.”

Udrih said he remembers playing against Robinson in the NBA.

“He never really guarded me because I was never the best scoring point guard on the team, but I remember that he played really hard and was very athletic,” Udrih said. “He still shows some of that today. Now he’s playing a little smarter, and if he wants to be able to continue to play, and I think he does, getting smarter and taking care of your body is very important.”

Robinson signed a three-year deal with the Indiana Pacers before the 205-16 season and went on to play 137 games for the franchise over three seasons. Robinson’s best statistical year with the Pacers came during the 2016-17 season when he played a career-high 69 games and averaged 6.1 points per game. Midway through the season, he won the slam dunk contest during the 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, after jumping over three people and slamming home a reverse dunk.

Indiana chose to not renew Robinson’s contract after the 2017-18 season, and he bounced around four NBA teams before retiring from professional basketball after he was waived by the Sacramento Kings in 2021.

Robinson said the love of the game drew him back to the court.

“I felt like I wasn’t done with basketball,” he said. “I ended the 2021 season with the Kings, and I really felt like I wasn’t done. With the COVID-19 year, and everything that was going on and stepping away. Coming back, I knew there was still something for me. I’m taking it day by day and I’m glad to be here with the Herd and I’m thankful to coach [Udrih] for giving me the opportunity. I’m loving just being back around the game because this is what I’ve been doing for my whole life.”

Robinson did not play professional basketball again until 2023 when he reached a deal with the Herd in the NBA G League.

At the beginning of the season, Robinson said that during the preseason workouts, he was trying to find himself again on the court.

“Stepping back into basketball after being gone for two seasons, I knew I kind of had to up the intensity of conditioning myself to get back to this point,” Robinson said. “If you look at my dad, he’s still like super swole, so I kind of think it’s in my blood to not lose or get completely out of shape.”

Udrih said that Robinson has really developed into a team leader with the Herd.

“I saw it at the beginning of the season, he was a little quieter, but he’s really picked it up and his leadership definitely helps this team,” Udrih said. “He talks a lot now and he’s making sure guys are held accountable. And he’s got every right to do so. He’s got the most experience out of anybody on this team in the NBA and he’s been very great for us, we’ve been fortunate.”

Herd forward Drew Timme said entering the regular season that he’s ecstatic to be playing alongside Robinson.

“It’s awesome to play alongside a guy like Glenn (Robinson), who has been in the league before and who has been through the ups and downs of everything,” Timme said. “Glenn is always making us push ourselves in practice. It’s been great to be coached by him but also to get to know what he’s been through as a person too.”

Robinson said that he’s picked up reading as a way to unplug from the grueling practices and games throughout the season.

“I try to spend my time reading stuff that’s going to influence me to be the type of person that I want to be,” Robinson said. “I think we need leaders at this level and I try to read things on how the world looks at NBA players. I think people should not just look at us with a stereotype but rather, who are you really? How can you help society?”

Robinson said he thinks that he grew more confident as the season progressed.

“I really wanted to become a leader with this team,” Robinson said. “I’m just focusing on staying consistent, never too high, never too low, it’s the same. That’s the same in the NBA and I try to carry that onto this stage with the young guys.”

Robinson, who shot 50.4% from the field during the regular season, said that he wasn’t always known as a shooter.

“You know, it comes with consistent work,” Robinson said. “I just tried to stay consistent in the gym to be able to work on my shot because it’s a big part of the game and you have to be able to shoot nowadays [in professional basketball].”

Robinson said that he tells the younger players on the Herd to stay patient and try to learn something every day.

“The 3-point line will seem closer, the game will slow down in even just one year so if they’re locked in for one year they’re going to come out on the better side,” Robinson said. “You can just tell how slow the game is and how much easier it gets with time.”

Robinson closed out the G League season March 30, scoring 29 points and grabbing eight rebounds against the Windy City Bulls, as the Herd missed the playoffs for the third straight season.

While he didn’t receive a call-up to the NBA this season, Robinson said that he’s been taking it day by day and has stayed consistent in the weight room and in practice.

“I think not everybody can take two seasons off and play at a high level, and I take pride in that,” Robinson said. “I’m blessed my dad gave me this body and I just try and use it to the best of my advantage.”