Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

UWO softball falls to Trine in first game of Super Regional

Jacob Link, Assistant News Editor
May 23, 2024
Courtesy+of+UWO+Athletics+--+Abby+Garceau+went+2-for-3+with+three+RBIs+and+a+double+in+the+Titans+win+over+Saint+Benedict+in+the+first+round+of+the+NCAA+Tournament+on+Thursday.+%0A
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — Abby Garceau went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a double in the Titans’ win over Saint Benedict in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

The UW Oshkosh softball team fell to Trine University (Indiana) 9-0 in five innings in the first game of the best-of-three series between the Titans and Thunder in the Super Regional of the NCAA Division III softball tournament May 23 in Angola, Indiana.

Sydney Nemetz started on the bump for the Titans (42-5), going just one inning and allowing three earned runs on five hits. Mia Crotty pitched three innings of relief for Oshkosh, allowing four runs on six hits and walking three batters.

UWO, ranked No. 12 in the nation by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, was no-hit until the fifth inning when Abby Garceau singled to third base for the lone Titan hit of the afternoon.

The Thunder (43-3), the defending national champion and the No. 5 ranked team in the nation, got things going in the bottom of the first by scoring three runs. Trine never looked back, adding four runs in the second inning and two runs in the third inning to take the first game of the series.

The nine-run loss is just the first time this season that UWO has been eight-run ruled. The Titans have already won the most games in program history this year, claiming the regular season Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title and won the Oshkosh Regional in the NCAA tournament.

The Titans will take on Trine once again May 24 with first pitch scheduled for noon central time in the second game of the NCAA Division III Super Regional.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Breaking
Photo courtesy of the Oshkosh Police Department -- The Oshkosh Police Department cruiser waits near a park in town last year.
Police investigating third instance of men entering women's bedrooms
Courtesy of UWO Flickr A student sits below the College of Nursing sign in the Clow Academic Complex.
UWO faculty vote for restructuring model
Photo: UWO Flickr — In an email sent out to UWO faculty and staff after the announcement of no confidence, Chancellor Andrew Leavitt said the results are a reaction to the hard, but necessary decisions he has made as chancellor, and that UWO chose to face challenges head-on, responding to trends and forces disrupting higher education everywhere.
72% of faculty vote no confidence in chancellor's leadership
Letter urges vote of no confidence
Letter urges vote of no confidence
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The UW Oshkosh womens volleyball team celebrates after its Sweet 16 victory. UWO is advancing to the NCAA quarterfinal for the first time since 2009.
UWO volleyball advances to Elite Eight
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Izzy Coon serves the ball in UWOs win Nov. 17. Coon recorded 11 assists and six services aces in the Titans sweep of Gustavus Adolphus in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
UWO volleyball advances to Sweet 16
More in Online Extra
Jacob Link / Advance-Titan -- Tony Steger (11) gets a pat on the back from quarterback Kobe Berghammer in UWOs 2023 season finale Nov. 11. Steger had to watch the game on crutches after he tore his ACL earlier in the season.
UWO football team sees increase in ACL injuries
Katie Pulvermacher / Advance-Titan – Wisconsin Herd forward Glenn Robinson III speaks at media day before the 2023-24 NBA G League season at the Oshkosh Arena Nov. 7, 2023.
Robinson III looks to return to the NBA
Meet the candidates of the April 2 election
Joanna Gilkeson/USFWS. — An angler fishes for walleye in northern Wisconsin.
DNR publishes new fishing regulations for 2024-25 season
Oshkosh Area Humane Society holds free community Easter event on March 30
Oshkosh Area Humane Society holds free community Easter event on March 30
Alumni Awards nominations now open
More in Sports
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The Titans won their fourth regional title in program history on Saturday.
Titans Capture Regional Title At Home
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Brianna Bougie picked up the win in the Titans 1-0 victory over Illinois Wesleyan on Friday.
UWO defeats Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA tournament
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Abby Garceau went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a double in the Titans win over Saint Benedict in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.
Titans take down Bennies in first game of NCAA tournament
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The UWO softball team prepares to take on UW-Whitewater in the WIAC Tournament title game.
Titans fall to Whitewater in WIAC title game
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Morgan Rau went 2-for-3 with a run, a grand slam and a walk in the Titans 8-2 win over the Blue Devils to advance to the WIAC Semifinal.
Titans take down Stout in WIAC Tournament
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- UWO long snapper Casey Webber warms up for a game during the 2023 football season.
Long snappers are athletes too

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2024 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest