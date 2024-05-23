UWO softball falls to Trine in first game of Super Regional

The UW Oshkosh softball team fell to Trine University (Indiana) 9-0 in five innings in the first game of the best-of-three series between the Titans and Thunder in the Super Regional of the NCAA Division III softball tournament May 23 in Angola, Indiana.

Sydney Nemetz started on the bump for the Titans (42-5), going just one inning and allowing three earned runs on five hits. Mia Crotty pitched three innings of relief for Oshkosh, allowing four runs on six hits and walking three batters.

UWO, ranked No. 12 in the nation by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, was no-hit until the fifth inning when Abby Garceau singled to third base for the lone Titan hit of the afternoon.

The Thunder (43-3), the defending national champion and the No. 5 ranked team in the nation, got things going in the bottom of the first by scoring three runs. Trine never looked back, adding four runs in the second inning and two runs in the third inning to take the first game of the series.

The nine-run loss is just the first time this season that UWO has been eight-run ruled. The Titans have already won the most games in program history this year, claiming the regular season Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title and won the Oshkosh Regional in the NCAA tournament.

The Titans will take on Trine once again May 24 with first pitch scheduled for noon central time in the second game of the NCAA Division III Super Regional.