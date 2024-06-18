Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

Willems to run at U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Jacob Link, Assistant News Editor
June 18, 2024
Courtesy+of+UWO+Athletics+--+UWO+men%E2%80%99s+track+and+field+sprinter+Davian+Willems+will+head+to+Eugene%2C+Oregon%2C+to+compete+for+a+spot+on+the+U.S.+Olympic+Team+as+part+of+the+Olympic+trials+held+June+22+at+the+University+of+Oregon.
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — UWO men’s track and field sprinter Davian Willems will head to Eugene, Oregon, to compete for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team as part of the Olympic trials held June 22 at the University of Oregon.

UW Oshkosh men’s track and field sprinter Davian Willems will head to Eugene, Oregon, to compete for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team as part of the Olympic trials held June 22 at the University of Oregon.

Willems, who owns UWO men’s track and field records in both the indoor 60-meter and outdoor 100-meter dashes, will race in round one of the 100-meter dash in the U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at 8:22 p.m. central time June 22.

UWO head track and field coach Justin Kinseth said that the program was excited to see Willems earn his way to the Olympic trials.

“Having dealt with hamstring injuries the past two seasons, Davian was finally able to showcase his true potential this season,” Kinseth said. “This is a monumental occasion for the UWO track and field program as our sprints squad has been shattering the record board these past few years. To qualify for the trials at such a young age only shows how much more Davian has left in store.”

Willems, a sophomore at UWO, earned two All-America honors during the 2023-24 track season by finishing as the national runner up for the indoor 60-meter dash and the outdoor 100-meter dash.

Willems set UWO’s indoor 60-meter mark March 9 when he finished the race in 6.71 seconds at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championship and broke the program’s 100-meter dash record with a time of 10.14 seconds during the UW-La Crosse Eagle Open May 10.

The 100-meter dash event at the U.S. Olympic Trials will feature 37 athletes, with the top-three finishers earning a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team. Willems and UW-La Crosse’s Sam Blaskowski are the only two athletes from the Division III level that are running in the event.

The Titans have sent four of its athletes to the Olympics, most recently sending Michael McPhail to the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympic Games for the 50-meter Prone Rifle event. Melissa Mueller pole vaulted at the 2000 Summer Olympics and Allison Pottinger was a member of the U.S. women’s curling team at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics. UWO’s first Olympian was Rodney Figueroa, who competed for Puerto Rico as a freestyle wrestler at the 1992 Summer Olympics.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will kick off July 26 in Paris, France, and will feature 329 events before the closing ceremony Aug. 11.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Breaking
Courtesy of Michael Sudhalter -- Sophie Wery drove hits a double in Oshkoshs second game of the College World Series.
UWO softball finished fifth at College World Series
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Abby Garceau went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a double in the Titans win over Saint Benedict in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.
UWO softball falls to Trine in first game of Super Regional
Photo courtesy of the Oshkosh Police Department -- The Oshkosh Police Department cruiser waits near a park in town last year.
Police investigating third instance of men entering women's bedrooms
Courtesy of UWO Flickr A student sits below the College of Nursing sign in the Clow Academic Complex.
UWO faculty vote for restructuring model
Photo: UWO Flickr — In an email sent out to UWO faculty and staff after the announcement of no confidence, Chancellor Andrew Leavitt said the results are a reaction to the hard, but necessary decisions he has made as chancellor, and that UWO chose to face challenges head-on, responding to trends and forces disrupting higher education everywhere.
72% of faculty vote no confidence in chancellor's leadership
Letter urges vote of no confidence
Letter urges vote of no confidence
More in Online Extra
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- With top-ten finishes from womens volleyball in the fall, mens indoor track & field in the winter and both softball and mens outdoor track & field in the spring, UW Oshkosh finished 31st in the 2023-24 NCAA Division III Learfield Directors Cup standings.
Courtesy of D3photography.com -- UWOs Cyna Madigan earned her second 800-meter run All-America medal with a sixth place time of 2:10.99.
UWO women's track and field scores 10 points at national meet
Courtesy of D3photography.com -- The Titans claimed seven All-America honors including an individual national champion to claim national runners up.
UWO men's track and field earns second place at national meet
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The UW Oshkosh softball coaching staff was named the ATEC/National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Region VIII Coaching Staff of the Year after leading the Titans to a fifth-place national finish in the NCAA Division III College World Series.
UWO softball coaching staff wins national award
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWO won its third NCAA Super Regional in program history with 3-1 and 5-2 wins over Trine on Friday.
UWO softball advances to Division III World Series
Katie Pulvermacher / Advance-Titan – Wisconsin Herd forward Glenn Robinson III speaks at media day before the 2023-24 NBA G League season at the Oshkosh Arena Nov. 7, 2023.
Robinson III looks to return to the NBA
More in Sports
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UW Oshkosh volleyball player Izzy Coon joined the USA D-3 Volleyball team in its Brazil Tour 2024 over the summer.
Coon joins USA D-3 Volleyball team
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The Titans won their fourth regional title in program history on Saturday.
Titans Capture Regional Title At Home
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Brianna Bougie picked up the win in the Titans 1-0 victory over Illinois Wesleyan on Friday.
UWO defeats Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA tournament
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Abby Garceau went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a double in the Titans win over Saint Benedict in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.
Titans take down Bennies in first game of NCAA tournament
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The UWO softball team prepares to take on UW-Whitewater in the WIAC Tournament title game.
Titans fall to Whitewater in WIAC title game
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Morgan Rau went 2-for-3 with a run, a grand slam and a walk in the Titans 8-2 win over the Blue Devils to advance to the WIAC Semifinal.
Titans take down Stout in WIAC Tournament

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2024 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest