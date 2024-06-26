Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Oshkosh man killed after being struck by train

Jacob Link, Assistant News Editor
June 26, 2024
Wikimedia
An Oshkosh man was killed after being struck by a train on East Parkway Avenue June 23, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

OPD said in a press release that at approximately 6:53 PM on Sunday, officers were dispatched to a 911 call that reported a male pedestrian had been struck by a northbound train. Upon arrival, OPD located a 23-year-old Oshkosh man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oshkosh police say the investigation is still ongoing and is being handled by OPD detectives and OPD’s Accident Investigation Team.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the OPD at 920-236-5700 or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

