Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

Men’s cross country places 6th, women place 7th in opening meet

Jacob Link, Assistant News Editor
September 9, 2024
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics — Cameron Cullen (right) placed 20th at the Phoenix Open Sept. 7.

The UW Oshkosh men’s cross country team placed sixth with 150 points, and the UWO women’s team took seventh place with 181 points at the UW-Green Bay Phoenix Open Sept. 6 at the Phoenix Alumni Cross Country Course in Green Bay.

On the men’s side, the Titans were led by junior Cameron Cullen, who claimed 20th place and finished the eight-kilometer race in 25:30.1. UWO’s Eli Traeder finished in 30th place in 25:56.3 while Alex Peterson ran a personal best time of 25:58 for a 32nd place finish.

The men’s race, which featured nine teams, was won by Michigan Tech, which scored 44 points. UWGB took second with 70 points while UW-Stevens Point took third and scored 77 points.

Green Bay’s Noah Jahnke and Riley Siltman took first and second place with times of 24:37.7 and 24:42.4, respectively. Austin Hall of Purdue University Fort Wayne claimed third place with a time of 24:43.9.

On the women’s side, Oshkosh was led by senior Amelia Lehman who finished 20th with a time of 23:07.5. UWO’s Jamie Catania took 28th place in 23:22.4 while Cyna Madigan claimed 42nd place, finishing with a time of 23:46.1.

The women’s race, which featured 10 teams, was won by Winona State University with 39 points. Purdue University Fort Wayne took home second place with 66 points followed by the University of St. Thomas (Minnesota) in third place with 77 points.

UW-Milwaukee’s Anelise Egge won the 6,000-meter race in 21:39.5. Winona State’s Sophia Taarud and McKenna Taylor claimed second and third places with times of 21:54.2 and 22:16.5, respectively.

The Titans will head to Cuba City to compete in the UW-Platteville Gender Equity Invite at Cole Acres Golf Course Sept. 14, with the men’s race scheduled to start at 11 a.m. with the women’s race immediately after.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- The Titans split against Ripon College and UW-La Crosse at the UW-Oshkosh Triangular over the weekend, defeating the Red Hawks 7-0 but falling to the Eagles 7-0.
Tennis splits at UW-Oshkosh Triangular
Courtesy of Terri Cole / UWO Athletics -- UWO's Gabby Born dribbles away from an opponent in a game earlier this season at Titan Stadium.
Titans soccer drops two matches
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- The UWO women's golf team placed third at the Marian University Invite Sept. 6-7.
UWO golf places 3rd at Marian University Invite
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The Titans won both of their matches by scores of 3-0 against Midwest Conference teams Sept. 4.
UWO volleyball sweeps St. Norbert and Lakeland
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWO's Laney Wiebel dribbles past a defender in a game earlier this season at Titan Stadium.
Titan soccer falls to Marian 2-0
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Olivia Pethan completed Oshkosh's win with a 6-1, 6-0 score in the No. 1 singles.
Titans tennis takes down Lawrence 6-1
More in Top Stories
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWO's Taryn Endres helped the Titans to third place with a career-low 155 strokes.
UWO golf places third at Augustana College Highland Championship
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The UWO volleyball team plays in a match at the Kolf Sports Center last season.
No. 5 UWO volleyball improves to 3-1
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWO's Mana Usui placed fourth in the No. 2 singles matches at the UW-Whitewater Warhawk Invite.
UWO tennis places 7th at UWW Warhawk Invite
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The UWO volleyball team plays in a match at the Kolf Sports Center last season.
Titan volleyball begins season 1-1
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The Titans celebrate after a goal in UWO's 2-2 draw with Gustavus Adolphus.
UWO soccer draws 2-2 in home opener
Jacob Link / Advance-Titan — UWO quarterback Kobe Berghammer dives into the endzone against UW-River Falls in the final game of the 2023 season.
UWO football looks to fight for WIAC title