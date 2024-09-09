Men’s cross country places 6th, women place 7th in opening meet

The UW Oshkosh men’s cross country team placed sixth with 150 points, and the UWO women’s team took seventh place with 181 points at the UW-Green Bay Phoenix Open Sept. 6 at the Phoenix Alumni Cross Country Course in Green Bay.

On the men’s side, the Titans were led by junior Cameron Cullen, who claimed 20th place and finished the eight-kilometer race in 25:30.1. UWO’s Eli Traeder finished in 30th place in 25:56.3 while Alex Peterson ran a personal best time of 25:58 for a 32nd place finish.

The men’s race, which featured nine teams, was won by Michigan Tech, which scored 44 points. UWGB took second with 70 points while UW-Stevens Point took third and scored 77 points.

Green Bay’s Noah Jahnke and Riley Siltman took first and second place with times of 24:37.7 and 24:42.4, respectively. Austin Hall of Purdue University Fort Wayne claimed third place with a time of 24:43.9.

On the women’s side, Oshkosh was led by senior Amelia Lehman who finished 20th with a time of 23:07.5. UWO’s Jamie Catania took 28th place in 23:22.4 while Cyna Madigan claimed 42nd place, finishing with a time of 23:46.1.

The women’s race, which featured 10 teams, was won by Winona State University with 39 points. Purdue University Fort Wayne took home second place with 66 points followed by the University of St. Thomas (Minnesota) in third place with 77 points.

UW-Milwaukee’s Anelise Egge won the 6,000-meter race in 21:39.5. Winona State’s Sophia Taarud and McKenna Taylor claimed second and third places with times of 21:54.2 and 22:16.5, respectively.

The Titans will head to Cuba City to compete in the UW-Platteville Gender Equity Invite at Cole Acres Golf Course Sept. 14, with the men’s race scheduled to start at 11 a.m. with the women’s race immediately after.