The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
Tennis splits at UW-Oshkosh Triangular

Jacob Link, Assistant News Editor
September 9, 2024
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics — The Titans split against Ripon College and UW-La Crosse at the UW-Oshkosh Triangular over the weekend, defeating the Red Hawks 7-0 but falling to the Eagles 7-0.

The UW Oshkosh women’s tennis team split the UW-Oshkosh Triangular Sept. 7 at the Kolf Sports Center Outdoor Tennis Courts, taking down Ripon College 7-0 before falling to UW-La Crosse 7-0 in the Titans’ Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opener.

The Titans (2-1, 0-1 WIAC) cruised to their home opening win over Ripon after UWO won every singles match against the Red Hawks.

In the No.1 singles match, UWO’s Olivia Pethan defeated Josie Rondestvedt 6-1, 6-3 while Kayla Gibbs took down Tia Endrizzi 6-0, 6-2 in the No. 2 match. Oshkosh’s Brianna Owens won the No. 3 singles match against Hadley Berendsen 6-1, 4-6, 10-7 while the Titans’ Vianna Dao bested Chase Polyak 6-2, 1-6, 15-13 in the No. 4 match. UWO’s Grace Brown took down Allison Pavlovec 6-2, 6-3 in the No. 5 singles match while in the No. 6 match, Olivia Nielsen defeated Isabella Engstrom 6-2, 6-4.

Oshkosh earned the doubles point in the contest after sweeping all three doubles matches. Doubles partners Pethan and Alysa Pattee took down Rondestvedt and Endrizzi 6-2 while Gibbs and Owens defeated Berendsen and Polyak 6-3. In the final doubles contest against Ripon, Courtney Carpenter and Cate Gerl beat Allison Pavlovec and Catherine Skoglund 6-3.

UWO’s second match of the day against the Eagles was completely the opposite of the first. UWL swept the Titans in every doubles and singles match as Oshkosh dropped its first WIAC contest of the season.

In the No. 1 singles match UWL’s Tasha Bailey took down Pethan 6-3, 6-3 while Shelby Roth defeated Pattee 6-2, 6-1 in the No. 2 match. In the No. 3 singles match, Lauren Lindow beat Gibbs 7-5, 6-0 while Emma Heinert bested Owens 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 4 match. Maia Samuelson defeated Dao 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 5 singles match while Hannah Cady took down Brown 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 6 match.

UWL also claimed the doubles point by sweeping the Titans in every match. Doubles partners Bailey and Roth defeated Pethan and Pattee 8-1 while Cady and Samuelson beat Gibbs and Owens 8-2. In the final doubles match of the day, the Eagles’ Emma Heinert and Lauren Lindow defeated Brown and Gerl 8-2.

UWO will travel to Dubuque, Iowa, to compete in the Loras College (Iowa) Triangular against Loras College and Wartburg College (Iowa) Sept. 14 at the Tucker Tennis Courts starting at 1:30.

