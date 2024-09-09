Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Titans soccer drops two matches

Jacob Link, Assistant News Editor
September 9, 2024
Courtesy of Terri Cole / UWO Athletics — UWO’s Gabby Born dribbles away from an opponent in a game earlier this season at Titan Stadium.

The UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team dropped two games on the road over the weekend, falling to the College of Saint Benedict (Minnesota) 3-1 Sept. 7 before losing to St. Catherine University (Minnesota) 1-0 Sept. 8.

The Titans (0-3-1) opened the scoring in the second half with an unassisted goal by forward Gabby Born in the 53rd minute. The Bennies responded two minutes later with an unassisted goal by Alli Voss in the 55th minute to level the score. Voss went on to score two more unanswered goals to complete the hat trick for Saint Benedict, with an unassisted goal in the 59th minute and a goal in the 65th minute off an assist from Emma Young.

UWO was outshot 20-13 in the contest and committed more fouls (10-3) than the Bennies. Midfielder Molly Jackson and forward Nadia Epshteyn both paced Oshkosh with two shots on goal while Titan goalkeeper Mallory Kerhin picked up the loss but had 12 saves in the match.

For the Bennies, Voss finished the game with six shots on goal while goalkeeper Annie Waters picked up the win and had seven saves.

The Titans could not find the back of the net against St. Catherine as UWO was blanked for the second time this season.

The lone goal of the match came in the 64th minute when Ayah Makled scored on an assist from Elyse Snortum.

Once again, the Titans were outshot 24-10 with only five of UWO’s shots being on target. Epshteyn and Laney Wiebel led the Titans in shots, registering five and three, respectively. Oshkosh goalkeeper Emma Sauriol earned the loss and had six saves.

St. Catherine’s Claire Cater and Kallan Tuominen each recorded five shots in the match while goalkeeper Kate Praetz stopped five shots and picked up the win.

UWO will hit the road to take on Loras College (Iowa), ranked No. 13 in the nation, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m.

