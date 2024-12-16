Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Menominee Park Zoo welcomes black bear, three foxes

Jacob Link, Managing Editor
December 16, 2024

  • Katie Pulvermacher / Advance-Titan — One of the three new foxes at the Menominee Park Zoo, sniffs a Christmas present Dec. 15.

The Menominee Park Zoo welcomed a bear and three foxes to the park Dec. 15 during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Bear and Fox Exhibit.

The ceremony was free to the public and allowed visitors to get a first glance at the new exhibit, as well as listen to local carolers and musicians performing for the holiday season. Each visitor was given free hot chocolate or coffee and cookies or cupcakes that were bear and fox themed, and children were able to talk to Santa Claus.

The new black bear, who is named Mr. Reeves, came to Oshkosh from Alaska and is just about to turn one year old. The bear, which weighs 107 pounds, was considered a nuisance bear in Alaska, which means he lost his fear of humans and started to associate with people as suppliers of food. According to a press release from the Menominee Park Zoo, these bears can be dangerous to the public, and relocation was the best solution for Mr. Reeves.

Andy Radig, the communications coordinator for the City of Oshkosh, said in a press release that Mr. Reeves will grow to be as much as 500 pounds and may live 30 years or more at the zoo.

“His favorite foods are tender roots, vegetables, tubers, fish, berries, fruit and nuts,” Radig said. “Mr. Reeve’s personality is very engaging, and we look forward to the public having the opportunity to get to know him.”

According to Radig, the master plan for the Zoo is to reflect the native habitat of the North Highlands Forest. Currently, there are permanent exhibits for the wolf, elk, otter, eagle, fox and the new black bear.

The Menominee Park Zoo has extended its season due to the popularity of the bear and will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Dec. 30. The Zoo will not be open on weekends or holidays and admission is free.

