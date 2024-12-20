Oshkosh Fire Department offers fire safety tips for Christmas

The holiday season is here, which means that the likelihood of fires is increased, and with that, the need for extra diligence.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the three days with the most home fires are Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, as well as New Year’s Day.

According to the Oshkosh Fire Department (OFD), fires can happen from pretty much any holiday activity, from Christmas trees, to lights, as well as something simple like candles.

“Holiday lights are responsible for more than 500 fires every year,” John Holland, OFD Public Information Officer, said. “About half of those are caused by sets of lights with cracked, worn or faulty wiring — lights that should’ve been thrown out years ago,”

Holland recommends inspecting the light bulbs and wiring prior to installing the lights, as well as using power strips instead of multiple extension cords, and turning off the lights when leaving home or going to bed. If you use outdoor lights, make sure they are rated for use, using plastic hooks instead of staples.

Holland also said he suggests using LED lights.

“LED lights are a much better option than traditional lights; not only do they use less energy they also give off very little heat,” Holland said.

As for Christmas trees, while it should be noted it’s rare for one to catch fire, it’s also very dangerous should it occur. Between 2018 and 2022, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 155 fires involving Christmas trees per year, according to data from NFPA.

“Christmas trees are incredibly deadly fires because of how quickly they go up and how they can ignite other things around them,” Andrea Vastis, Senior Director of Public Education at NFPA said in an interview with Eau Claire NBC affiliate WEAU-TV.

Daily routines such as checking if a live tree needs water, and disposing of the tree in a timely manner are simple ways to prevent the possibility of a dangerous fire. OFD recommends that discarding trees should be done if the tree is dropping pine needles in mass quantities. Keeping it three feet away from a heat source in a sturdy will also help prevent fires.

“Your tree should also be in a tree stand that is sturdy enough for it—so that it doesn’t fall onto anything that could cause it to start on fire,” Holland said, noting that this has previously happened in Oshkosh.

OFD recommends not using candles in your decorations, but should you need to, make sure they are in sturdy holders and placed where children and pets can’t get to them. Most importantly, make sure all candles are extinguished before you leave the house or go to bed at night. OFD notes that LED candles, which will flicker as well as leave a scent like the real ones, are also available.

“Holiday gatherings present their own set of hazards,” OFD said in a press release. “Unattended cooking is a leading cause of home fires both nation-wide and here in Oshkosh. When cooking anything on the stovetop, stay in the kitchen and watch it. Impaired judgment due to alcohol at parties only increases the likelihood of a fire or other preventable accidents. Stay sober and alert to ensure the safety of your family and all of your guests.”

Just like every other day, smoke detectors are a way to save lives. Making sure they are available year round can help ensure that you and your family stay safe year round.

“The holidays are a time of happiness, family, and friends. Don’t have them spoiled by an unnecessary fire,” Holland said.