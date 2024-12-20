Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

Oshkosh Fire Department offers fire safety tips for Christmas

Isaac Pischer, Assistant News Editor
December 20, 2024
Advance-Titan File Photo — OFD puts out a fire on Jackson Street.

The holiday season is here, which means that the likelihood of fires is increased, and with that, the need for extra diligence. 

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the three days with the most home fires are Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, as well as New Year’s Day. 

According to the Oshkosh Fire Department (OFD), fires can happen from pretty much any holiday activity, from Christmas trees, to lights, as well as something simple like candles. 

“Holiday lights are responsible for more than 500 fires every year,” John Holland, OFD Public Information Officer, said. “About half of those are caused by sets of lights with cracked, worn or faulty wiring — lights that should’ve been thrown out years ago,” 

Story continues below advertisement

Holland recommends inspecting the light bulbs and wiring prior to installing the lights, as well as using power strips instead of multiple extension cords, and turning off the lights when leaving home or going to bed. If you use outdoor lights, make sure they are rated for use, using plastic hooks instead of staples. 

Holland also said he suggests using LED lights. 

“LED lights are a much better option than traditional lights; not only do they use less energy they also give off very little heat,” Holland said.

As for Christmas trees, while it should be noted it’s rare for one to catch fire, it’s also very dangerous should it occur. Between 2018 and 2022, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 155 fires involving Christmas trees per year, according to data from NFPA.

“Christmas trees are incredibly deadly fires because of how quickly they go up and how they can ignite other things around them,” Andrea Vastis, Senior Director of Public Education at NFPA said in an interview with Eau Claire NBC affiliate WEAU-TV. 

Daily routines such as checking if a live tree needs water, and disposing of the tree in a timely manner are simple ways to prevent the possibility of a dangerous fire. OFD recommends that discarding trees should be done if the tree is dropping pine needles in mass quantities. Keeping it three feet away from a heat source in a sturdy will also help prevent fires.

“Your tree should also be in a tree stand that is sturdy enough for it—so that it doesn’t fall onto anything that could cause it to start on fire,” Holland said, noting that this has previously happened in Oshkosh.

OFD recommends not using candles in your decorations, but should you need to, make sure they are in sturdy holders and placed where children and pets can’t get to them. Most importantly, make sure all candles are extinguished before you leave the house or go to bed at night. OFD notes that LED candles, which will flicker as well as leave a scent like the real ones, are also available.

“Holiday gatherings present their own set of hazards,” OFD said in a press release. “Unattended cooking is a leading cause of home fires both nation-wide and here in Oshkosh. When cooking anything on the stovetop, stay in the kitchen and watch it. Impaired judgment due to alcohol at parties only increases the likelihood of a fire or other preventable accidents. Stay sober and alert to ensure the safety of your family and all of your guests.”

Just like every other day, smoke detectors are a way to save lives. Making sure they are available year round can help ensure that you and your family stay safe year round. 

“The holidays are a time of happiness, family, and friends. Don’t have them spoiled by an unnecessary fire,” Holland said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Menominee Park Zoo welcomes black bear, three foxes
Menominee Park Zoo welcomes black bear, three foxes
Lexi Wojcik-Kretchmer / Advance-Titan -- UW Oshkosh students, staff and faculty all echoed that they want a chancellor who is visible to the campus community at the Universities of Wisconsin Search and Screen Committee listening sessions held in Reeve Union Dec. 9.
UWO community voices opinions on chancellor search
Photo courtesy of the Oshkosh Police Department -- The Oshkosh Police Department cruiser waits near a park in town last year.
Oshkosh police officer kills person wielding knife
Advance-Titan file photo — The Experimental Aviation Association announced that tickets have gone on sale for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025, scheduled to take place July 22-27, at the Wittman Regional Airport.
EAA begins selling AirVenture tickets
Morgan Feltz / The Advance-Titan — The Oregon/Jackson Street bridge is set to be replaced in 2028.
Oregon/Jackson Street bridge public meeting to be held Wednesday at library
Screenshot
Savings Sleuth
More in Online Extra
Delaney Ross / Advance-Titan -- UWO head coach Brad FIscher has led the Titans to their first 7-0 start since 2018.
Women's basketball begins season 7-0
Courtesy of UWO Archives -- Carol Anhalt (left) talks to the UWO Women's Recreation Association in 1965. Anhalt served as the faculty advisor to the club that served as a precursor to women's athletics teams at the university before Title IX was passed in 1972.
UWO mourns death of women's athletics pioneer
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- UWO's Kayce Vaile puts up a layup against Benedictine University (Illinois) Dec. 16 at the Kolf Sports Center.
UWO women's basketball remains undefeated
Courtesy of Terri Cole / UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh's Alivia Davey looks to pin an opponent earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Women's wrestling places 33rd at North Central College Invitational
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- UWO junior Joshua Rivers takes flight in the long jump at the Kolf Sports Center Dec. 7.
Rivers sets D-III record in long jump
Courtesy of Terri Cole / UWO Athletics -- UWO's Nellie Stagg recorded her first collegiate pin against the Wildcats on Friday night.
Women's wrestling beats NMU 30-15
More in Top Stories
Isaac Pischer / Advance-Titan -- UWO wrestler Andrew Schad takes on an opponent earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Titans place 7th at MSOE Invite
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- Francesca Schiro won both the 200-yard individual medley and the 500-yard freestyle.
Schiro breaks two school records
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- UWO guard Carter Thomas (21) dribbles down the court during a game at the Kolf Sports Center last season.
UWO takes down Calvin 73-69
Isaac Pischer / Advance-Titan -- UWO’s Olivia Breunig (20) and Riley Kindt (11) go up to block a UW-Whitewater kill attempt in the WIAC Championship on Nov. 16
UWO falls to Johns Hopkins in Elite Eight
Members of the UWO volleyball team walk down the hall at Kolf Sports Center during its send off to the NCAA Elite Eight round on Dec. 2
Volleyball advances to Elite Eight
UWO to consider outsourcing University Books & More employees
UWO to consider outsourcing University Books & More employees
About the Contributor
Isaac Pischer
Isaac Pischer, Staff Writer
Isaac Pischer is a Staff Writer as well as Photographer for the Advance-Titan. He is currently a Freshman majoring in multimedia Journalism, from Chippewa Falls.    In his first semester at UWO, Pischer joined the A-T so that he can use, and develop his writing and photography skills in a more professional setting, and to find an amazing community of like-minded people.