Oshkosh man indicted by federal grand jury for sealing pistol

An Oshkosh man has been indicted by a federal grand jury Dec. 17 for stealing a pistol in November at a firearms dealer in Oshkosh.

Gregory Haanstad, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin issued a two-count indictment that alleges Donta Bradshaw violated Title 18 of the United States Code relating to stealing firearms.

According to police, Bradshaw knowingly stole a Ruger semi-automatic 9mm pistol from a federally licensed firearms dealer in the city. The Oshkosh Police Department, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, and the Milwaukee office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives all assisted in the investigation of Bradshaw.

Bradshaw, a convicted felon, is prohibited from ever possessing a firearm under state and federal law. If found guilty, Bradshaw faces up to 15 years’ imprisonment on the possession of a firearm charge and up to 10 years’ imprisonment for the theft of the firearm.