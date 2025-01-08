Man charged in stabbing death to stand trial May 5

The man charged of stabbing another person to death outside an Oshkosh business last August is set to stand trail May 5 after he made his initial appearance for a plea and sentencing hearing in court Monday afternoon.

Sybastian Crossman, a 23-year-old, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide after law enforcement said that he got into a fight with a group he had a “longstanding” feud with outside of Polito’s Pizza on High Avenue, and a witness saw Crossman stab someone in the abdomen.

According to a criminal complaint, Crossman told police that he “ran into people that haven’t liked him for a long time, based on something Crossman’s buddy had done. Crossman said that he thought it had all been clear until a couple weeks prior, he was with [his friend], and they ran into some of the same people from the 8/10/24 incident. Crossman said that during that contact a couple weeks prior, the group had robbed them.”

Court documents show that Crossman told law enforcement that he thought the group would have guns on them or in their vehicles. According to the documents, a cousin of one of the victims told police that Crossman was made to get on his knees and apologize for using a racial slur during the first contact the group had with him a few weeks prior to the incident.

The criminal complaint said that after initially denying he had a knife, Crossman acknowledged having a knife an hour and 25 minutes into the interview with police.

“I pulled it but I didn’t stab him. He ran into it,” Crossman said to law enforcement during the interview, according to court documents.

The victim, who is not publicly identified due to Marsy’s Law, later died after being transported to the hospital.

Crossman initially pleaded not guilty in October, and if the case is resolved, a plea hearing may be held Feb. 20.