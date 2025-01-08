OPD arrests 23-year-old after discharging firearm

The Oshkosh Police Department arrested a 23-year-old male from Oshkosh after he discharged a firearm inside of his residence during a disturbance Jan. 4 in the 1000 block of Oregon Street.

Police said that no one was injured during the incident and officers were able to make contact with the man, later taking him without incident to the Winnebago County Jail on multiple criminal charges.

OPD, which initially asked people to avoid the area of the shooting, said that there is no safety concern for the community at this time and they urge anyone with information on the incident to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.