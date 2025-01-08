Oshkosh school board to meet Wednesday for updated plans on South Park Middle School

The Oshkosh school board plans to meet Wednesday night to discuss solutions to airport zoning restrictions that will affect building plans for South Park Middle School.

The plans adopted by the school district in March 2023 will need to be adjusted after leaders were informed about new zoning restrictions due to the airport last month.

The new solutions for the building site includes constructing a consolidated middle school at the Shapiro STEM Academy instead of South Park and creating a pre-kindergarten center at Perry Tipler Middle School instead of the plans to build one at the Shapiro location.

The meeting plans to start at 6 p.m. at the OSAD Administration building at 215 S. Eagle St.