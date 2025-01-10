OPD arrests 40-year-old for discharging firearm inside Fleet Farm

The Oshkosh Police Department arrested a 40-year-old man from Oshkosh Thursday morning after he discharged a firearm inside Fleet Farm and left the scene.

At 8:44 a.m., police responded to a weapons complaint in the 100 block of North Washburn St. and found that the suspect had loaded a firearm in the store and discharged it, resulting in property damage, but no injuries were reported. The suspect was found “a short distance” away from the store and taken into custody without incident. He is currently being held at the Winnebago County Jail after he was charged with Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

According to OPD, Fleet Farm has triggered locks and a cable security system to secure their firearms, but the suspect managed to bypass the measures and fire the weapon.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.