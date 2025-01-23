Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Man arrested for starting fire at U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman’s office

Isaac Pischer, Assistant News Editor
January 23, 2025
Courtesy of Glenn Grothman — U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman sits in a U.S Senate meeting.

Police have arrested a man suspected of starting a fire at U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman’s office building on Sunday, Jan. 19. 

According to a release by the Fond Du Lac Police Department, Caiden Stachowicz, a 19 year-old man from Menasha, was arrested who admitted to starting the fire in response to the planned TikTok bans.

The fire, which was set on Representative Grothman’s office building in a strip mall on North Peters Avenue in Fond Du Lac was quickly put out and police later found the man near the Strip Mall. He is currently being held at the Fond Du Lac County Jail with charges being referred to the Fond Du Lac District Attorney. 

Police did not identify the man but said they expect more information to be released if the man is charged by the District Attorney.

In a Facebook post, Grothman said that no one was hurt, and that damage had been contained. 

Newly inaugurated President Donald Trump had vowed to reinstate TikTok as one of his first orders after he was sworn in on Monday. 

Isaac Pischer
Isaac Pischer, Staff Writer
Isaac Pischer is a Staff Writer as well as Photographer for the Advance-Titan. He is currently a Freshman majoring in multimedia Journalism, from Chippewa Falls.    In his first semester at UWO, Pischer joined the A-T so that he can use, and develop his writing and photography skills in a more professional setting, and to find an amazing community of like-minded people.