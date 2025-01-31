Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

Titans back in the win column with victory over UWP

Ethan Corey, Staff Writer
January 31, 2025
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics — Oshkosh’s Kayce Vaile puts up a 3-pointer against UW-Stevens Point in a game earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.

On 50 percent shooting from both the field and beyond the arc, the UW Oshkosh women’s basketball team cruised to a 72-60 victory over UW-Platteville at the Pioneers’ Williams Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.

The Titans (18-1, 7-1 WIAC), ranked No. 6 in the nation by D3hoops.com and No. 7 by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, outscored Platteville (8-11, 2-6 WIAC), 43-20, in the first half. The Pioneers held scoring edges in both of the final two quarters, however the 23-point lead for Oshkosh outlasted Platteville down the stretch, sweeping the season series.

UWO went 25-of-50 from the field, 10-of-20 from three, and 12-of-19 from the line on the night and led the Pioneers in rebounds (27 to 23) and assists (14 to nine). Thirty-nine of UW-Platteville’s points came off the bench and 16 were scored both in the paint and off turnovers.

Oshkosh’s Kayce Vaile, who is averaging 12.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season, scored 22 points on 9-of-14 from the field, 3-of-6 from three, and 1-of-2 from the line with nine rebounds (three offensive) and four assists to pace the Titans in all three categories.

Story continues below advertisement

Paige Seckar was Oshkosh’s second highest scorer with 12 points and Sarah Hardwick pulled down six boards to follow Vaile.

Oshkosh went 13-2 in the first 5:24 of play with two 3-pointers and a pair of jumpers from Vaile and a three from Alex Rondorf. The Titans continued to hold the Pioneers to a single basket at a time and increased their edge to as much as 17 points when Seckar hit a jump shot with 1:03 left in the first quarter before two late free throws made the score 26-11.

The second quarter saw the teams trade short runs, the longest of which was back-to-back 3-pointers for Kate Huml and Hardwick. Oshkosh reached double the Pioneers’ point total as Vaile converted a jump shot with 35 seconds left before halftime. Avery Poole extended the Titans’ lead to 43-20 when she hit two free throws before the half and Huml sealed the score with a steal with two seconds remaining.

In a low-scoring third quarter, Platteville scored eight straight points between 6:46 and 2:29, cutting the Titans’ lead to 17 points. Oshkosh went 8-4 in the last two-and-a-half minutes with four points from Huml, entering the final period up 52-30.

Seckar ended an 8-0 Pioneer run with two free throws with 5:58 left in the game and Rondorf again pushed the Titans’ edge to 20 points with a 3-pointer half a minute later before a 7-point spurt made the score 64-51 just past the 3-minute mark. Platteville scored nine points to Oshkosh’s eight down the stretch, and the Titans won their 13th game of the season by at least 10 points.

After the league-wide off day on Saturday, the Titans will return to action on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. as they host No. 20 UW-Whitewater (15-4, 5-3 WIAC) at home. UWO h will also be celebrating National Girls & Women in Sports Night and Team Fellows Night next Wednesday.

In the first meeting between Oshkosh and Whitewater, the Warhawks pulled ahead late before Vaile forced the first overtime period for the Titans since 2023 on a successful and-1 opportunity with 11 seconds left in regulation before Oshkosh scored all seven points of the extra time to win 59-52.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh's Carter Thomas brings the ball up the court for the Titans against UW-Platteville Wednesday night.
Men's basketball falls to No.4 Platteville 86-73
Jacob Link / Advance-Titan -- The Herd's James Akinjo takes flight in Wisconsin's 128-114 win over Delaware Wednesday at the Oshkosh Arena.
Ellenson, Akinjo lead Herd past Delaware Blue Coats
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh's Avery Poole defends a Stevens Point player in a game earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Women's basketball drops first game of the season to end 17-game winning streak
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh's Brandon Beck launches a 3-pointer in a game earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Titans pick up second straight victory with win over UWRF
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- UWO's Matthew Eiden runs in the 400-meter dash in a meet earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Men's track and field wins Karl Schlender Invitational
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- UWO's Ceanna Dietz (6) competes in the mile run at an indoor meet earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Women's track and field places third at Karl Schlender Invitational
More in Top Stories
Courtesy of UWO Flickr -- The Oshkosh Symphony Orchestra practices in the UWO Arts and Communication Center Music Hall in October.
State Building Commission approves renovations to UWO Arts and Communication Center Music Hall
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh's Myra Bair wrestles in a match earlier this season.
Women's wrestling drops match to Stevens Point
Courtesy of Terri Cole / UWO Athletics -- Reanna McGibboney swings her way to a first-place finish on the uneven bars.
Gymnastics picks up second dual win over UWEC
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- Gage Coppock wrestles against Lakeland at the Kolf Sports Center Friday.
UWO men's wrestling falls to Lakeland
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- The UW Oshkosh women's swimming and diving teams took down MSOE on Friday at Albee Hall.
UWO women's swimming and diving squad picks up win over MSOE
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- UWO took down MSOE 165-134 last Friday at home.
UWO men's swim closes out home schedule with win over MSOE