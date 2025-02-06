Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

UWO takes down Whitewater 77-69 in 2OT thriller

Nolan Andler, Co-Sports Editor
February 6, 2025
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics — Oshkosh’s Sammi Beyer puts up a jumper against UW-Whitewater in UWO’s 77-69 double-overtime victory Wednesday night at the Kolf Sports Center.

The fifth-rankled UW Oshkosh women’s basketball team beat No. 16 UW-Whitewater in a double-overtime thriller 77-69 at Kolf Sports Center Wednesday night. The win for the Titans not only completed a season sweep over the Warhawks, but it was also the second meeting between the two that went to overtime after UWO won 59-52 Jan. 15. 

Sophomore Sammi Beyer led the Titans (19-1, 8-1 WIAC) in the win with 27 points. Beyer went 11-for-22 on the night with four 3-pointers.

The Titans started the game cold, although both teams were tied 6-6 to start the first quarter. UWW (15-5, 5-4) was able to end the period with a 12-8 lead thanks to 6 points from Warhawks guard Katie Carollo. 

UWW controlled the lead for most of the game but UWO did not let the game get away from them. Every run that the Warhawks had, the Titans would respond as UWW’s lead never grew larger than 13 points. 

With 5:25 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Titans down 58-46, UWO did not give up. A layup by Kayce Vaile after rebounding a missed 3-pointer started a 12-0 run for the Titans. Beyer led the run scoring 5 of the 12 points, and the Titans tied the game with a layup from Mallory Hoitink. The game went into overtime after UWW missed an open jumper at the buzzer. 

UWO started the first overtime with a 63-58 lead behind a 3-pointer from Beyer. However, just like the Titans, UWW didn’t go away. The Warhawks were able to tie it back up at 65-65 to send it to a second overtime. 

In the second overtime, the Titans closed it out. UWO jumped out to a 71-69 lead behind shots from Beyer and Hoitink. The Titans pulled out to a 77-69 lead behind Vaile and Kate Huml going 6-6 on their free throws in the period as UWO closed out the win over the Warhawks. 

The Titans will remain at home at the Kolf Sports Center on Saturday as UWO will face off against UW-River Falls at 3 p.m.

About the Contributor
Nolan Andler
Nolan Andler, Sports Editor
Nolan Andler has been the Sports Editor of the Advance-Titan since the start of the 2024-25 school year. He began writing for the Advance- Titan in the fall of 2023 before he was given the role of running the sports newsletter that spring semester. In his semester he attended UW-River Falls in 2022. Andler was the lone sports writer of the UWRF paper The Student Voice. Andler joined the Advance-Titan to not only improve his skills as a writer and gain experience in his goal to be a sports journalist. He also joined to gain experience and friendships with other people.