UWO takes down Whitewater 77-69 in 2OT thriller

The fifth-rankled UW Oshkosh women’s basketball team beat No. 16 UW-Whitewater in a double-overtime thriller 77-69 at Kolf Sports Center Wednesday night. The win for the Titans not only completed a season sweep over the Warhawks, but it was also the second meeting between the two that went to overtime after UWO won 59-52 Jan. 15.

Sophomore Sammi Beyer led the Titans (19-1, 8-1 WIAC) in the win with 27 points. Beyer went 11-for-22 on the night with four 3-pointers.

The Titans started the game cold, although both teams were tied 6-6 to start the first quarter. UWW (15-5, 5-4) was able to end the period with a 12-8 lead thanks to 6 points from Warhawks guard Katie Carollo.

UWW controlled the lead for most of the game but UWO did not let the game get away from them. Every run that the Warhawks had, the Titans would respond as UWW’s lead never grew larger than 13 points.

With 5:25 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Titans down 58-46, UWO did not give up. A layup by Kayce Vaile after rebounding a missed 3-pointer started a 12-0 run for the Titans. Beyer led the run scoring 5 of the 12 points, and the Titans tied the game with a layup from Mallory Hoitink. The game went into overtime after UWW missed an open jumper at the buzzer.

UWO started the first overtime with a 63-58 lead behind a 3-pointer from Beyer. However, just like the Titans, UWW didn’t go away. The Warhawks were able to tie it back up at 65-65 to send it to a second overtime.

In the second overtime, the Titans closed it out. UWO jumped out to a 71-69 lead behind shots from Beyer and Hoitink. The Titans pulled out to a 77-69 lead behind Vaile and Kate Huml going 6-6 on their free throws in the period as UWO closed out the win over the Warhawks.

The Titans will remain at home at the Kolf Sports Center on Saturday as UWO will face off against UW-River Falls at 3 p.m.