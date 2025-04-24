Burdick Street fire leaves one dead

One is dead after a fire destroyed a house on Burdick Street the afternoon of April 20.

Just before 12:30 p.m., the Winnebago County Communications Center received multiple 911 calls about a structure fire in a house located at 1634 Burdick St., which is on Oshkosh’s north side. Crews on the scene reported heavy smoke and fire, and neighbors told firefighters that there were two people who lived in the home. Before the fire was under control, fire crews found one person in the home and transported them to a local hospital, but they were later pronounced dead.

According to the Oshkosh Fire Department (OFD), the home sustained heavy damage from smoke and fire, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Town of Algoma Fire Department, Fox Crossing Fire Department and Town of Oshkosh Fire Department all assisted in the response to the fire.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating with the assistance of OFD personnel.

This is the second house structure fire in a month for OFD personnel. On March 31, crews were dispatched to a house engulfed in flames on Liberty Street. A resident was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and the house was deemed a complete loss.