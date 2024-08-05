Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

Ruark named assistant soccer coach

Jacob Link, Assistant News Editor
August 5, 2024
Courtesy+of+UWO+Athletics+--+UW+Oshkosh+women%E2%80%99s+soccer+head+coach+Erin+Coppernoll+announced+July+26+that+Greg+Ruark+will+join+the+Titans+as+an+assistant+coach+for+the+2024+season.
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — UW Oshkosh women’s soccer head coach Erin Coppernoll announced July 26 that Greg Ruark will join the Titans as an assistant coach for the 2024 season.

UW Oshkosh women’s soccer head coach Erin Coppernoll announced July 26 that Greg Ruark will join the Titans as an assistant coach for the 2024 season.

“I am extremely excited to have Greg Ruark on our staff here at UW Oshkosh,” Coppernoll said. “He has been a head college coach before, so he has been in my shoes. He understands the game and the expectations and is familiar with the area. He is an asset to the Oshkosh soccer community, and I am excited he is back home.”

Ruark has been coaching soccer for 42 years at the high school and collegiate level, most recently leading the Ripon College women’s soccer program for five years as head coach. Ruark began as an assistant coach with the Red Hawks for a year before taking over head coaching duties from 2017-21 where he earned the second-most wins in program history and compiled a 23-47-6 record. 

Ruark returns to Wisconsin after working in Greencastle, Indiana, as director of parks and recreation from 2022-24.

Before coaching the Red Hawks, Ruark was the director of player development with Oshkosh United Soccer Club from 2014-22 and was an assistant men’s soccer coach at Lawrence University. Ruark was the head girl’s soccer coach at Oshkosh West High School from 2013-18 where he tallied an overall record of 56-42-10.

“I am thrilled to be returning to Oshkosh to work with coach Coppernoll, as well as the student-athletes, faculty, and staff of the UW Oshkosh,” Ruark said.

Ruark began his coaching career at DePauw University (Indiana) before being named head men’s soccer coach at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (Indiana) in 1988. Ruark coached the Fightin’ Engineers until 2002, earning a coaching record of 84-161-12. Ruark was the head coach of the school’s women’s soccer program during its first two seasons in existence, leading the team to a 11-23-1 record from 1999-2000.

Ruark earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Ball State University (Indiana) in 1981 and a master’s in health and physical education from DePauw in 1983.

 

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Online Extra
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- For the sixth time in seven years, UW Oshkosh womens volleyball earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award sponsored by INTENT July 16.
UWO volleyball earns academic award
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The UW Oshkosh womens tennis team earned All-Academic honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) July 24 while seven student-athletes earned Scholar Athlete honors of their own.
UWO tennis earns all-academic honors
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The UW Oshkosh womens soccer team earned the United Soccer Coaches (USC) College Team Academic Award Aug. 1 for the 2023-24 academic year with a team grade point average of 3.64.
UWO soccer wins national academic award
Gage Skidmore / Flickr -- In a Washington Post Live virtual program July 17 at the Republican National Convention, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) called for Americans to come together after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump and partially blamed the “mainstream media” for the current political climate.
Ron Johnson calls for unity in Washington Post Live program
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Matt McLagan has joined the UW Oshkosh football staff, as announced by head coach Peter Jennings July 9.
McLagan named special teams coordinator
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Brianna Davis, the starting left fielder of NCAA World Series competitor UW Oshkosh softball team and recent graduate, is the Titans nominee for the 2024 NCAA Woman of the Year.
Davis selected as UWO’s NCAA Woman of the Year nominee
More in Sports
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UW Oshkosh head men’s basketball coach Matt Lewis announced July 9 that J. Morgan Harter will join the team as an assistant coach for the 2024-25 season.
Harter hired as assistant men's basketball coach
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UW Oshkosh head women’s soccer coach Erin Coppernoll will coach the U17 Wisconsin International girls soccer team in the Donosti Cup in San Sebastian, Spain, for the second straight year, the UWO Athletics Department announced June 25.
UWO's Coppernoll to coach at Donosti Cup in Spain
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The final round of College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District teams were announced June 25, and UW Oshkosh added six student-athletes to the total for the year.
Titans earn six CSC Academic All-District at-large nods
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- With an impressively perfect fielding percentage of 1.000 this season, UW Oshkosh baseballs catcher, Jack McNamara was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Region 9 All-Defensive Team.
McNamara tabbed for ABCA All-Defensive Team
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Seven members of the UWO track & field teams earned College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District honors June 18.
Seven Titans named CSC Academic All-District
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The UW Oshkosh Athletic Department announced June 19 that Garry Maynard will join the UWO baseball program as the top assistant coach.
UWO baseball announces new assistant coach
More in Top Stories
UWO Flickr -- Kate Demerse will serve as UW Oshkosh’s new associate vice chancellor for campus life and dean of students, effective Aug. 1.
Demerse appointed as UWO associate vice chancellor for campus life and dean of students
Courtesy of UW Oshkosh Today -- The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Alumni Association’s board of directors, which works to build connections among alumni, students and the University, elected seven new members who began their service July 1.
UW Oshkosh Alumni Board elects seven new members
Wikimedia
Oshkosh man killed after being struck by train
Courtesy of UWO Flickr -- Jordan Karsten, the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh anthropologist known for his work identifying human remains and helping police with “cold” cases, has helped identify an American soldier who disappeared in Normandy during WWII.
UWO anthropologist helps ID American WWII soldier in German mass grave
Courtesy of UWO Flickr -- The UW Oshkosh Fox Cities campus in Menasha will be closing its doors next year after an announcement from UWO Chancellor Andrew Leavitt June 13.
UWO Fox Cities to close its doors in 2025
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWO men’s track and field sprinter Davian Willems will head to Eugene, Oregon, to compete for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team as part of the Olympic trials held June 22 at the University of Oregon.
Willems to run at U.S. Olympic Team Trials

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2024 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest