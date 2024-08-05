Ruark named assistant soccer coach

UW Oshkosh women’s soccer head coach Erin Coppernoll announced July 26 that Greg Ruark will join the Titans as an assistant coach for the 2024 season.

“I am extremely excited to have Greg Ruark on our staff here at UW Oshkosh,” Coppernoll said. “He has been a head college coach before, so he has been in my shoes. He understands the game and the expectations and is familiar with the area. He is an asset to the Oshkosh soccer community, and I am excited he is back home.”

Ruark has been coaching soccer for 42 years at the high school and collegiate level, most recently leading the Ripon College women’s soccer program for five years as head coach. Ruark began as an assistant coach with the Red Hawks for a year before taking over head coaching duties from 2017-21 where he earned the second-most wins in program history and compiled a 23-47-6 record.

Ruark returns to Wisconsin after working in Greencastle, Indiana, as director of parks and recreation from 2022-24.

Before coaching the Red Hawks, Ruark was the director of player development with Oshkosh United Soccer Club from 2014-22 and was an assistant men’s soccer coach at Lawrence University. Ruark was the head girl’s soccer coach at Oshkosh West High School from 2013-18 where he tallied an overall record of 56-42-10.

“I am thrilled to be returning to Oshkosh to work with coach Coppernoll, as well as the student-athletes, faculty, and staff of the UW Oshkosh,” Ruark said.

Ruark began his coaching career at DePauw University (Indiana) before being named head men’s soccer coach at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (Indiana) in 1988. Ruark coached the Fightin’ Engineers until 2002, earning a coaching record of 84-161-12. Ruark was the head coach of the school’s women’s soccer program during its first two seasons in existence, leading the team to a 11-23-1 record from 1999-2000.

Ruark earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Ball State University (Indiana) in 1981 and a master’s in health and physical education from DePauw in 1983.