UWO tennis earns all-academic honors

The UW Oshkosh women’s tennis team earned All-Academic honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) July 24 while seven student-athletes earned Scholar Athlete honors of their own.

Courtney Carpenter, Kayla Gibbs, Olivia Nielsen, Alysa Pattee, Olivia Pethan, Alessandra Rivera and Hannah Stitt all represented the Titans on the Scholar Athlete list.

Carpenter is a medical imaging major with a cumulative GPA of 3.89 and her final season tallies included 2-0 in singles play and 10-10 in doubles play.

Gibbs holds a 3.54 cumulative GPA as a physical education major. With an 11-7 singles mark and a 14-4 doubles record from this past season, she grabbed fourth in the No. 5 singles and second in the No. 3 doubles at the 2023 WIAC Championship at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

A rehabilitation science major, Nielsen owns a 3.92 cumulative GPA.

Pattee is also a rehabilitation science major. She holds a 3.79 cumulative GPA. In 2023-24, she took fifth in the No. 2 singles flight at the WIAC Championship after accumulating a record of 8-8 in singles and 10-10 in doubles play.

Pethan is an accounting major with a cumulative GPA of 4.00. The Fox Valley Lutheran graduate finished the season with a 9-10 singles record and a 10-7 doubles record, including a No. 1 singles fifth-place finish at the WIAC Championship in the fall.

A human resources major, Rivera has a cumulative GPA of 3.57.

A two-time College Sports Communicators Academic All-District member and the recipient of the 2024 UW Oshkosh John Taylor Female Scholar-Athlete Award, Stitt graduated in May with a cumulative GPA of 3.87 as a nursing major. She went 3-6 in singles play and 2-0 in doubles on her way to fourth at the WIAC Championship in the No. 6 singles flight.

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year and be listed on the institutional eligibility form.

UW Oshkosh’s seven award winners were among 1,271 tennis players recognized from NCAA Division III schools, including 41 others from the WIAC (14 from UW-Stevens Point, 12 from UW-Eau Claire, nine from UW-La Crosse and six from UW-Whitewater).

The Titans were one of 167 programs named All-Academic. UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse and UW-Whitewater were also on the list from the WIAC.

To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above (on a 4.00 scale), all student-athletes included should be listed on the institutional eligibility form, and all varsity letterwinners should be factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year.