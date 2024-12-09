Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Schiro breaks two school records

Dylan Eckhart, Staff Writer
December 9, 2024
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics — Francesca Schiro won both the 200-yard individual medley and the 500-yard freestyle.

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams placed fourth and third, respectively, at the Carthage College Classic in the Koenitzer Aquatic Center in Kenosha Dec. 5-7.

The women’s team scored 800.5 points in the seven-team event. Senior Francesca Schiro won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:10, breaking the program record of teammate Cadence Showalter. Showalter swam a time of 2:12 in the 200-yard individual medley at the 2023 WIAC Championship, and Schiro bested that time in the prelim, then broke her own record in the final with a time of 2:09. In the 500-yard freestyle, Schiro set another program record after she swam a time of 5:12.27 in the preliminary round and then won the final round with a 5:12.87.

The Titans picked up another win in the 800-yard freestyle when the relay team of Schiro, Showalter, Rowan Sinclair, and Brianna Wesenberg won the event in 7:50.80.

On the men’s side, the team scored 634.5 points in the eight team Carthage Classic. The lone event win for the Titans came in the 100-yard breaststroke, which junior Damen Seremet won with a time of 47.45 seconds.

Story continues below advertisement

In the 400-yard freestyle, Seremet, Law Lykins, Drew Davis, and Leo Ramirez-Gutierrez raced to second in 3:09.18.
 
UWO diver Jacob Gordon finished both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events in second place. He scored 384.75 points in the 1-meter dive and 366.55 in the 3-meter event.

The Titans will have a month off before taking on Carthage College Jan. 11 in a dual meet at Albee Hall at 1 p.m.

