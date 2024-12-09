Schiro breaks two school records

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams placed fourth and third, respectively, at the Carthage College Classic in the Koenitzer Aquatic Center in Kenosha Dec. 5-7.

The women’s team scored 800.5 points in the seven-team event. Senior Francesca Schiro won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:10, breaking the program record of teammate Cadence Showalter. Showalter swam a time of 2:12 in the 200-yard individual medley at the 2023 WIAC Championship, and Schiro bested that time in the prelim, then broke her own record in the final with a time of 2:09. In the 500-yard freestyle, Schiro set another program record after she swam a time of 5:12.27 in the preliminary round and then won the final round with a 5:12.87.

The Titans picked up another win in the 800-yard freestyle when the relay team of Schiro, Showalter, Rowan Sinclair, and Brianna Wesenberg won the event in 7:50.80.

On the men’s side, the team scored 634.5 points in the eight team Carthage Classic. The lone event win for the Titans came in the 100-yard breaststroke, which junior Damen Seremet won with a time of 47.45 seconds.

In the 400-yard freestyle, Seremet, Law Lykins, Drew Davis, and Leo Ramirez-Gutierrez raced to second in 3:09.18.



UWO diver Jacob Gordon finished both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events in second place. He scored 384.75 points in the 1-meter dive and 366.55 in the 3-meter event.

The Titans will have a month off before taking on Carthage College Jan. 11 in a dual meet at Albee Hall at 1 p.m.