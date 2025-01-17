Titans remain undefeated with OT win over Whitewater

The undefeated UW Oshkosh women’s basketball team, ranked No. 4 in the nation by d3hoops.com, extended its win streak to 15 games to begin the season after taking down No. 15 UW-Whitewater 59-52 in overtime on the road Wednesday at the Williams Center.
The Titans (15-0, 4-0 WIAC) began the fourth quarter with a 44-33 lead and built a 12-point advantage with under seven minutes to play, but the Warhawks (11-4, 1-3 WIAC) came storming back after a jumper from Mia Gills, embarking on a 12-0 run to tie the game at 47-47 with 3:08 remaining. With 23 seconds to go, Whitewater’s Mallory Oloffson converted on a 3-point play after she was fouled when she connected on a layup, but UWO’s Kayce Vaile drove down the court and knocked down a shot when she was fouled, later converting on the 3-point play herself to send the game to overtime.
Oshkosh did not allow a single Whitewater point in overtime, and a layup from Vaile kickstarted a 12-0 Titans run that helped UWO get the win and keep its perfect record intact. The Titans shot 50% in overtime as a team and made three of its four free throws while UWW was 0-for-6 in the extra period.
Vaile recorded a double-double for UWO after scoring a game-high 19 points and grabbing 13 rebounds, along with five blocks and four assists on 8-for-17 shooting. Sammi Beyer was the only other Titans to reach double-figures after she went 5-for-15 from the floor for 12 points. Avery Poole and Kate Huml each recorded eight points for Oshkosh while Sarah Hardwick added five points.
The Titans shot 34.9% from the field in the contest and 20.8% from behind the arc. UWO forced 12 Whitewater turnovers and recorded eight steals and six blocks.
Oloffson led UWW with 17 points and nine rebounds on 6-for-12 shooting while Kacie Carollo recorded 11 points and a game-high 16 rebounds. Whitewater’s Katie Hildebrandt and Gills each scored nine points while three players finished with two points each.
Whitewater finished the game shooting 29.9% from the field and 15% from behind the arc. The Warhawks outrebounded the Titans 47-42 and recorded five blocks and three steals.
UWW scored the first five points of the game, but Hardwick and Huml tallied points on a layup and a pair of free throws. Whitewater retained the edge by scoring four more points by the time the end of the first quarter was signaled.
The Titans cut the deficit to a point in the second quarter by outscoring Whitewater 18-14 after Vaile opened the quarter with a layup and added four more points. UWO briefly took the lead at 20-19 after Mallory Hoitink sank a 3-pointer and Beyer converted a layup with 1:45 remaining in the half. Alex Rondorf added Oshkosh’s final points of the period on a layup as the Titans went into the locker room trailing 24-23.
Oshkosh picked up where they left off offensively in the third quarter, outscoring UWW 22-10 behind seven points from Vaile to take a 44-33 lead at the break.
UWO will return home to take on UW-La Crosse (9-6, 1-3 WIAC) on Saturday at 5 p.m. for Alumni Day at the Kolf Sports Center.