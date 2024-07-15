Harter hired as assistant men’s basketball coach

UW Oshkosh head men’s basketball coach Matt Lewis announced July 9 that J. Morgan Harter will join the team as an assistant coach for the 2024-25 season.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining this elite basketball program at UW Oshkosh,” Morgan said. “To be a part of such a high achieving program with championship aspirations is an opportunity that I relish, and I am beyond fortunate to have a chance to contribute to continuing that legacy.”

Prior to joining UWO, Harter was an assistant coach at Rhodes College (Tennesse), where he coached from 2020-23. Harter was an assistant coach at Birmingham-Southern College (Alabama) in 2019 and 2020 after graduating from the college in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in media and film studies.

Harter began his collegiate playing career with Texas Tech University before transferring to Birmingham-Southern from 2015-2018. Harter helped Birmingham-Southern claim the 2016 Southern Athletic Association regular season and tournament championships, winning 19 straight games en route to the Panthers entering the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in program history.

Harter is from Memphis, Tennesse, and attended high school at St. George’s Independent School in Collierville, Tennesse.

Lewis said the Titan basketball family is thrilled to welcome Harter to UWO.

“J. Morgan is a passionate, genuine person who will build great relationships with our student-athletes and community,” Lewis said. “We are so thankful to be able to add a person with his skill set to our program.”