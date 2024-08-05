UWO soccer wins national academic award

The UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team earned the United Soccer Coaches (USC) College Team Academic Award Aug. 1 for the 2023-24 academic year with a team grade point average of 3.64.

The Titans were one of four WIAC institutions to receive the award. They were joined by UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse and UW-Whitewater.

A total of 423 soccer teams (177 men, 246 women) posted a team grade point average of 3.0 or higher, thereby earning the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for the 2023-24 academic year. Of that total, 105 schools had both their men’s and women’s programs recognized.

Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, USC is an organization for coaches at all levels of the game.