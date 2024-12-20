Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

OPD investigating Michigan Street shooting

Jacob Link, Managing Editor
December 20, 2024
Courtesy of the Oshkosh Police Department -- The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Michigan St. Dec. 18.
Courtesy of the Oshkosh Police Department — The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Michigan St. Dec. 18.

The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Michigan St. Dec. 18.

OPD officers received a report of gunshots on the city’s south side at 9:28 p.m. and when police arrived at the scene, they discovered evidence that gunshots had been fired.

According to Oshkosh Police, there was an altercation between two groups of people that led to the gunshots. OPD said that there were no injuries related to the incident and police are still working to identify potential suspects and witnesses.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

UWO to consider outsourcing University Books & More employees