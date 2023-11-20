Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

UWO volleyball advances to Elite Eight

Submitted News
November 20, 2023
Courtesy+of+UWO+Athletics+--+The+UW+Oshkosh+womens+volleyball+team+celebrates+after+its+Sweet+16+victory.+UWO+is+advancing+to+the+NCAA+quarterfinal+for+the+first+time+since+2009.
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — The UW Oshkosh women’s volleyball team celebrates after its Sweet 16 victory. UWO is advancing to the NCAA quarterfinal for the first time since 2009.

The UW Oshkosh women’s volleyball team is headed to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2009 with a win over the University of La Verne (California) on Saturday night (Nov. 18) at the Kolf Sports Center.

The No. 2 nationally ranked Titans (37-1) defeated the 20th-ranked Leopards 3-1, dropping the first set before winning the next three.

Riley Kindt capped off the weekend with a career-high 23 kills, hitting .367 on 49 total attacks. She also dug five attacks and recorded five blocks for 25.5 points, another career-best. Sami Perlberg hit 16 kills. Kalli Mau and Izzy Coon both registered 21 assists and Maddy Pearson blocked five attacks (one solo).

UWO hit 56 kills (.176) against the Leopards’ 46 (.133) while La Verne paced Oshkosh in service aces (5-3) and total blocks (10-9).

Perlberg and Kindt opened the match with three kills, all from Mau. A 5-point run gave the Leopards the lead a few points later and even though Oshkosh tied the set up two more times, two runs of three points and a 4-point spurt earned La Verne a first set win.

The Titans separated themselves from the Leopards with a 4-0 run to make the score 8-4. They retained the lead for much of the set and fought off a 4-0 run by the Leopards that tied the set up at 19 points apiece. Pearson kicked off a 6-1 scoring run with a kill, followed by a kill by Kindt and three from Perlberg.

The third set also started off close and once again, Oshkosh pulled ahead with a run, scoring five points for a 12-7 lead. The Titans further extended their lead, scoring four points in a row at 17-9. The Leopards responded by scoring three straight and cut the deficit to just five points before Kindt and Perlberg helped UWO to a 2-1 lead with back-to-back set-winning kills.

La Verne led early in the fourth set with a help of a 3-0 spurt. The Leopards led as late as 11-10 which the Titans flipped the script on with a 7-1 run. The 5-point cushion was enough for the Titans to keep the lead for the rest of the set. La Verne got as close as 24-22 late in the set, however Pearson and Kindt blocked an attack from Mya Ray for the final point.

Kindt, Perlberg and Fregien were joined by Leopards Ray and Malia Capistrano, Graycee Mosley from East Texas Baptist University and Maren Sundberg from Gustavus Adolphus College (Minnesota) on the All-Tournament Team. Kindt was named the Regional Most Outstanding Player.

The Titans, who earned the No. 1 overall seed in the Elite 8, will head to Claremont, California, for the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Division III Championship on Thursday, November 29. They will face Claremont-Mudd-Scripps at 9 p.m. central time.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Breaking
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Izzy Coon serves the ball in UWOs win Nov. 17. Coon recorded 11 assists and six services aces in the Titans sweep of Gustavus Adolphus in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
UWO volleyball advances to Sweet 16
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Sami Perlberg serves the ball in Oshkoshs win over Greenville University Nov. 16 at the Kolf Sports Center.
UWO volleyball advances to Second Round of NCAA Tournament
Courtesy of UWO Flickr / An empty classroom and open area on the Fond du Lac access campus. Low enrollment, accompanied with decreased state funding, has led to cuts across nearly all of the UW System campuses. The Fond du Lac campus’ enrollment this semester is 238 students.
Fond du Lac access campus set to close in June 2024
Graphic Illustration by Josh Lehner
Staff layoffs stun campus
Nolan Swenson / Advance-Titan -- A UWO student was found dead inside of Stewart Hall early Friday morning.
UWO student dies in Stewart Hall
Josh Lehner / Advance-Titan - A group of students, staff, faculty and community members chant slogans in front of Sage Hall during Tuesdays walkout protest. The protest, which began at the Culver Family Welcome Center, worked its way to Sage Hall before ending in front of Polk Library.
‘Chop from the top!’
More in Sports
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Oshkoshs Quinn Steckbauer dribbles the ball against Illinois Tech in UWOs home opener Nov. 8.
UWO men's basketball takes down La Roche University
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- The UWO volleyball team celebrates after defeating Alverno College in a match earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Four Titans named to All-Region Team
Jacob Link / Advance-Titan -- UWO quarterback Kobe Berghammer dives into the endzone against UW-River Falls in the final game of the 2023 season.
UWO football has 12 named to All-WIAC list
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Andrew Schad pinned Jaydon Sheppard in the Titans 49-6 loss to UW-Eau Claire on Wednesday at the Kolf Sports Center.
UWO wrestling falls to Blugolds
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- UWO’s Jaclyn Dutkiewicz sets up her teammates for a spike against Alverno College on Oct. 31 at the Kolf Sports Center.
UWO volleyball falls in WIAC Tournament
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- UWOs Will Mahoney drives to the basket in Oshkoshs 88-58 win over Illinois Tech at the Kolf Sports Center.
Men's basketball beats Illinois Tech in season opener
More in Top Stories
Advance-Titan - Some of the 90 Black students arrested are seen in court. Each student was being charged for unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct.
Remembering Black Thursday 55 years later
Courtesy of Lori Palmeri - Rep. Lori Palmeri looks over a document with Rep. Supreme Moore Omokunde. An Oshkosh resident since 2008, she was elected to the 54th Assembly District in 2022.
Palmeri’s evolution in politics
Photo courtesy of Caleb Considine - Woojin (Jin) Jung, middle, instructs people where to put their food at for the International Student Association’s Culture Night in November.
International student talks culture shock
Courtesy of UWO Flickr / The UWO Child Care center closed this spring before the YMCA absorbed the initiative.
Child Care Center grows after YMCA takeover
Josh Lehner / Advance-Titan -Provost Edwin Martini (left) and Chancellor Andrew Leavitt (right) discuss UWO’s financial situation and the future of the university during the town hall on Nov. 2.
Leavitt discusses UWO’s deficit
Courtesy of Jennifer Haas - Archaeologists work on uncovering Native American artifacts found at Menominee Park. They are following state-mandated laws to preserve the remains.
Native American village artifacts unearthed

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2023 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest