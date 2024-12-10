Oregon/Jackson Street bridge public meeting to be held Wednesday at library

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region will be hosting a public involvement meeting to discuss proposed improvements to the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Oshkosh Public Library.

WisDOT plans to replace the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge, which crosses the Fox River in the downtown area of Oshkosh, in 2028. The public meeting will look at WisDOT’s project plans for the bridge, which was described by the government body as “a high-level fixed bridge on a partially offset alignment.” The main items on the agenda for the public meeting are real estate needs, future schedules, traffic control/staging and advice for businesses affected by work zones.

WisDOT bridge engineers determined in 2021 that while the bridge is safe and structurally sound, there are deficiencies with bridge operation and has the possibility for safety concerns. These bridge deficiencies include: a low vertical clearance, the movable bridge machinery shows signs of wear and corrosion, the sidewalks are less than the standard widths and the vehicle crash rate is above statewide average for similar roadways.

WisDOT said in a press release that despite the deficiencies, there are currently no significant safety concerns to the public while traveling on the bridge. Engineers determined that maintenance work can prolong the life of the bridge, but it will need to be replaced in the coming years.

WisDOT said that it is now in the early stages of its final design phase of the bridge.

The result of the structural study on the Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge and the construction designs can be found at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/ne/oshkoshbr/default.aspx/